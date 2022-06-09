ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Bringing kids to drag shows could become felony in Florida

By Jeff Patterson
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkT58_0g60P0xd00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says we should let children be children. The governor says a recent drag show in Texas was not appropriate for kids.

“You had these very young kids, I think 9 [or] 10 years old, go this ‘drag show’ and put money in the underwear of this — that is totally inappropriate,” DeSantis said. “That is not something that children should be exposed to.”

Sen. Rubio demands Air Force ‘drag queen story time’ for kids be canceled

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini now wants to make it a felony for any parent to bring a child to a drag show.

The Republican from Howey-in-the-Hills said in a tweet, “I will be proposing legislation to charge with a felony and terminate parental rights of any adult who brings a child to these perverted sex shows.”

Sabatini did not respond to an email asking for a comment on the proposed bill.

The Paperback Book Exchange in Port Richey has hosted Drag Queen Story Hour for children in the past. The owner says anyone was allowed to attend.

“People that had children that were exhibiting behaviors that would lead the parents to think they were going to be LGBTQ when they grew up, or people who had LGBTQ members in their families,” owner Joan Hepsworth said.

She has a problem with Rep. Sabatini’s proposal.

DeSantis responds after spokeswoman retroactively registers as foreign agent

“What we’re really looking at is they are trying to legislate hatred – is what it feels like to me anyway,” Hepsworth said.

She says she stopped the story hours in her store after 10 months because her supporters and protestors got into fist fights outside of her store.

“We had to stop doing it here because I didn’t want anybody to get hurt, from either side,” Hepsworth said.

She worried it would get even worse at the time.

“I didn’t see where that was going to get any better because of the way the First Amendment is set up. They’re allowed to come out here and harass us and for us to protect ourselves put us in a position where we would end up getting arrested,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 230

Stevie
4d ago

Why try to force children into adulthood before their time??? Adulthood lasts FOREVER, childhood does not. Why purposfully expose impressionable children to risqué content before they possess the capacity to digest it ??? Most importantly, who would encourage parents to do such a thing and why???

Reply(3)
58
Goyim Defender
4d ago

Good. Parents who take their children to these need to be thrown in an insane asylum after being charged with a felony. All they will say it’s not my business, or there’s no sex. Which are both wrong.

Reply(18)
56
Anna J. Brooks
3d ago

I'm sorry but if you're allowing your children to put money in a drag queens underwear you deserve Prison 🤷‍♀️ children don't belong there! period!

Reply(3)
15
Related
blackchronicle.com

Officials: Florida panther killed news

NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the seventeenth panther lack of life recorded this yr. The cause for lack of life wasn’t immediately recognized. Wildlife officers say the stays of the 5-month-old female panther had been...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Show#Politics State#Racism#Air Force#Republican
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages could come to Florida

As we all know, Floridians are already paying record-high prices for everything. If you've been to the grocery store recently, you've noticed that prices have risen across the board, shelves have gotten increasingly bare, and more than half of the products are out of stock.
FLORIDA STATE
bungalower

Get your resource-hungry yard flipped by “Flip My Florida Yard”

Discover Florida Channel (Website) is looking for local homeowners to apply for their chance to win a free yard makeover that will be featured on Season 3 of “Flip My Florida Yard.”. “My Florida Yard” (Instagram | Website) focuses on spreading the gospel of Florida-friendly yards that contribute to...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

New Jan. 6 details may answer why so many Tampa Bay residents involved

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The long-awaited findings of the Jan. 6 Committee investigation include new video clips and new evidence from the siege of the U.S. Capitol, with a strong connection to Florida. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL7), serving the Winter Haven area, is the only Floridian on the committee. She was in a Capitol basement […]
TAMPA, FL
internewscast.com

Court Backs Florida Homeowners In Hurricane Damage Dispute

An appeals court Friday sided with homeowners in a dispute about additional damage they found after accepting a check from a property-insurance company for a claim stemming from Hurricane Matthew. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal overturned a Brevard County circuit-court decision that People’s Trust Insurance...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida gun show weekend event at Lee Civic Center

There was a large turnout this weekend at the Lee Civic Center for a gun show. The general manager of the event, Robert Geisler, initially said they were expecting about 10,000 people over the two-day period. Geisler said they have a little bit of everything in this show including guns,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Captain of Florida commercial fishing vessel cited for undersized red grouper

FLORIDA –– Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they have issued a criminal citation to the captain of a commercial fishing vessel for undersized red grouper. According to an announcement by the FWC, its officers conducted a dockside fisheries inspection on an inbound...
WFLA

WFLA

69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy