Tom Brady doesn’t deny Dolphins ownership rumors

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 4 days ago

Tom Brady was given the opportunity to deny the rumors that he discussed joining the Miami Dolphins this offseason, and he declined to do so.

Brady, who un-retired and then ultimately decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spoke to reporters on Thursday.

“I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, as I have for the last three or four years of my career, about different opportunities when I’m done playing football. I kind of made a decision of what I’d like to do. I’ll get to be in the game of football,” Brady said.

“I think for me, the most important thing is where I’m at now and what I can do for this team. That’s been my commitment to this team and organization.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UA9ex_0g60OJ7200
Tom Brady did not deny the rumors that he had talks about joining the Miami Dolphins this offseason.
"I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people."

Tom Brady when asked if there's any truth to rumors he was interested in joining the Miami Dolphins 👀

ProFootballTalk and the Boston Globe both linked Brady as having had talks to join the Dolphins’ ownership group in recent months.

It’s possible that they would have tried to bring in Sean Payton, and perhaps worked out some sort of trade compensation package with the Bucs, for whom Brady remains under contract, to make it so Brady could have played for them.

However, the plan unraveled when Brian Flores filed his bombshell discrimination suit against the team .

After Brady un-retired, Bruce Arians stepped down as head coach of the Bucs and was replaced by Todd Bowles. Arians has vigorously denied that his own retirement was a precondition of Brady’s un-retirement.

The 44-year-old Brady is entering his 23rd season in the NFL.

