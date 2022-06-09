Final Trailer For Jordan Peele’s Nope Reveals More Story Beats

Before John McClane, there was Bruno. This was the nickname Bruce Willis gave himself during a period of time when the New Jersey native was crushing it on television’s Moonlighting, and on the verge of breaking big as one of the most successful movie stars in Hollywood history. But Willis fancied himself as a singer, too, and recorded a hit R&B album titled The Return of Bruno that dropped in January 1987, produced a few MTV videos, and climbed the charts in the U.S. and UK. It’s from that classic time period that this new tribute video from Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, captures, with a sweet caption explaining how Willis’ fearlessness is the reason why she fell so hard for him.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO