Movies

Final Trailer For Jordan Peele’s Nope Reveals More Story Beats

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Peele’s latest horror film Nope arrives in theaters next month, and the final trailer doles out more of the story. Universal Pictures released the trailer on Thursday,...

411mania.com

HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Splits From Eiza Gonzalez After Brief Romance: Report

It’s over for Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez, according to a report from People Magazine. “They’re just very different people,” the mag’s source explained. Rumors of a romance between Jason and Eiza first surfaced in April when he attended the premiere of her movie Ambulance, although the two did not walk the red carpet together. People first confirmed that the actors were an item in mid-May.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Shares Sweet Throwback Video Of Bruce Willis Singing With The Temptations, While Revealing The Reasons She ‘Fell’ For Him

Before John McClane, there was Bruno. This was the nickname Bruce Willis gave himself during a period of time when the New Jersey native was crushing it on television’s Moonlighting, and on the verge of breaking big as one of the most successful movie stars in Hollywood history. But Willis fancied himself as a singer, too, and recorded a hit R&B album titled The Return of Bruno that dropped in January 1987, produced a few MTV videos, and climbed the charts in the U.S. and UK. It’s from that classic time period that this new tribute video from Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, captures, with a sweet caption explaining how Willis’ fearlessness is the reason why she fell so hard for him.
CELEBRITIES
State
California State
411mania.com

Theory Taunts John Cena In Old School Merch

During a new video shared on WWE’s Instagram page, United States Champion Theory has continued to taunt John Cena. The up-and-coming Superstar was shown backstage in an old-school WWE t-shirt that had ‘Word Life’ written on it, which is one of Cena’s original catchphrases during his Dr. Thuganomics days. Thoery is reportedly pushing to be the next big face of the company and would like to meet Cena in the ring at possibly SummerSlam or WrestleMania.
WWE

