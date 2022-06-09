Final Trailer For Jordan Peele’s Nope Reveals More Story Beats

TIKTOK star Cooper Noriega has died at just 19 years old after publishing a shocking post just hours earlier. The star was reportedly found unconscious in a mall parking lot outside of Los Angeles on Thursday. The image was captioned: "who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af."
A tragedy has once again struck Atlanta’s Dancing Dolls community. Diana Williams, the owner of Dancing Dolls, took to Facebook to post a heart-wrenching tribute to a member of her dancing team of the hit lifetime show ‘Bring It,’ which aired for five seasons, confirming that Dyshea Upshaw passed away after an accident.
It’s over for Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez, according to a report from People Magazine. “They’re just very different people,” the mag’s source explained. Rumors of a romance between Jason and Eiza first surfaced in April when he attended the premiere of her movie Ambulance, although the two did not walk the red carpet together. People first confirmed that the actors were an item in mid-May.
Before John McClane, there was Bruno. This was the nickname Bruce Willis gave himself during a period of time when the New Jersey native was crushing it on television’s Moonlighting, and on the verge of breaking big as one of the most successful movie stars in Hollywood history. But Willis fancied himself as a singer, too, and recorded a hit R&B album titled The Return of Bruno that dropped in January 1987, produced a few MTV videos, and climbed the charts in the U.S. and UK. It’s from that classic time period that this new tribute video from Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, captures, with a sweet caption explaining how Willis’ fearlessness is the reason why she fell so hard for him.
In an interview with ComicBook.com, Dwayne Johnson spoke about why he wanted Black Adam and Shazam to get their own movies instead of the original plan. At one point there was a script that had both Black Adam and Shazam in the same movie. Here are highlights:. Johnson the original...
During a new video shared on WWE’s Instagram page, United States Champion Theory has continued to taunt John Cena. The up-and-coming Superstar was shown backstage in an old-school WWE t-shirt that had ‘Word Life’ written on it, which is one of Cena’s original catchphrases during his Dr. Thuganomics days. Thoery is reportedly pushing to be the next big face of the company and would like to meet Cena in the ring at possibly SummerSlam or WrestleMania.
