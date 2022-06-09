ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks' Dareke Young: Managing hamstring issue

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Young is dealing with a hamstring injury, Bob Condotta of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Bruce Arians: 'I probably would still be coaching' if Tom Brady hadn't come out of retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an unusual offseason. Shortly after their playoff loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams, their starting quarterback retired. Less than six weeks later, Tom Brady unretired. Two weeks after that, Bruce Arians announced he would be stepping down as head coach and transitioning to a front office role, while the Bucs named Todd Bowles their new head coach.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Jordan Love not focused on future with Packers; Aaron Rodgers' current backup says his concern is on improving

The Green Bay Packers took quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which raised questions and brought drama surrounding the team's longterm plans with Aaron Rodgers. Rumors continued last season that Rodgers would be leaving Green Bay, but after he signed a four-year, $200 million extension with the team this offseason, Love will have to wait for any possible starting job.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Remains sidelined

Longoria (hamstring) remains on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria left Friday's game with left hamstring tightness and didn't appear in Saturday's contest. Exactly how much more time he'll have to miss is unclear. Wilmer Flores will get the start at the hot corner Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Ravens' Derek Wolfe: Undergoes second hip surgery

Wolfe underwent a second hip surgery Monday, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. Wolfe missed the entire 2021 campaign due to a lingering hip issue and underwent surgery in late January to address the situation. However, the veteran defensive end appears to have hit a snag in his recovery and elected to undergo a second procedure. His return timetable remains unclear, but at this point, it'd be surprising to see him available for training camp.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Plans to attend minicamp

Poyer will attend mandatory minicamp this week, though he's still seeking an extension with Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Poyer already opted out of OTAs due to his displeasure with his contract situation. The Bills reportedly are in contact with his agents, though, and the fact he returned to practice could be a good sign that a deal is imminent. Poyer and Micah Hyde are considered one of the best safety duos in the league, so Buffalo has a strong interest in keeping the two together for this season's run at the Super Bowl.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Reports to minicamp

Jackson is present Monday for the start of the Ravens' mandatory minicamp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Set to earn a $23 million salary in 2022 -- the final year of his rookie deal -- Jackson has been vocal about his desire for a long-term contract. Though the Ravens have yet to work out an extension with the 25-year-old, it apparently won't prompt him to hold out. Jackson was sidelined down the stretch late in the 2021 season due to a persistent right ankle injury, but he appears to be back at full strength as the Ravens gear up for the 2022 campaign.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits with apparent injury

Taylor was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants in the bottom of the eighth inning with an apparent facial injury, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor bobbled what would have been a running catch during Sunday's matchup, and he collided with the wall in left field. The 31-year-old's sunglasses appeared to cut him near his right eye, and he exited the game after visiting with a trainer. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he'll have at least one day to rest prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Angels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Sitting Sunday

Casali will be on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Casali is playing through a hamstring issue and expects to for some time, but he isn't expected to wind up on the injured list. Austin Wynns will take over behind the plate Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Unlikely to return Sunday

Belt (knee) probably won't return from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Belt hasn't been announced as suffering a setback, but manager Gabe Kapler indicated it could still be a few days before he's back. As long as the first baseman is sidelined, there should be more playing time available for Darin Ruf. It's questionable if Belt will return during next week's series versus the Royals -- nothing definitive has been determined on how much longer Belt is out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Lights out in rehab start

Greinke (elbow) struck out four over five shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He allowed one hit and no other baserunners in the outing. Greinke retired the 15 of the 16 hitters he faced with extreme efficiency, needing just 49 pitches (33 strikes) to get the job done. Though the Royals might have preferred Greinke to work longer Sunday after missing his previous two turns through the big-league rotation with an elbow injury, he looks like he'll be ready to make his next start with Kansas City. Assuming Greinke checks out fine once he's re-evaluated by the big-league training staff, he could return from the 15-day injured list and slot into the Royals rotation Friday in Oakland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Doesn't require concussion tests

Taylor (face) didn't require any concussion tests after exiting Sunday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Taylor was removed from Sunday's matchup after running into the wall in left field but said after the game that he's just dealing with a bad bruise and a cut over his right eye. Since the team appears to have ruled out a concussion, he should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Angels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits due to injury

Albies was removed from Monday's game against Washington after suffering an undisclosed injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Albies fell down after hitting a grounder to shortstop and was unable to run down the line, but he did walk to the dugout under his own power. The nature of his injury is not yet clear.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Dealing with tight shoulder

Knebel experienced tightness in his shoulder while warming up during Saturday's game against Arizona, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Knebel ultimately wasn't called upon to close the game, as the Phillies scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to extend their lead to 4-0, but it looks as though the veteran righty probably wouldn't have entered even if the lead remained at three runs. He'll be evaluated Sunday, with a trip to the injured list seemingly a possibility. Seranthony Dominguez's numbers suggest he deserves the first shot at the closer role should Knebel be forced to miss time, though seniority could grant Brad Hand and his 127 career saves the opportunity instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Dolphins were ready to offer Sean Payton a $100 million deal to coach the team, per report

The Miami Dolphins wanted Sean Payton so badly this offseason that that they were apparently ready to offer him a record-setting contract. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins were ready to offer Payton a five-year deal worth $100 million to coach the team, which would have made it just the second known $100 million coaching contract, but with one key difference. When Jon Gruden got his $100 million contract with the Raiders in 2018, that was for 10 years, which means it was paying out $10 million per season. On the other hand, Payton's deal only would have covered five seasons, which means it would have paid him an astronomical sum of $20 million per year if it had gotten done, but obviously, it never happened.
TAMPA, FL

