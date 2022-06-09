Red Flag Warning issued for Greater Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Charles City; City of Williamsburg; Gloucester; James City; King and Queen; New Kent; Prince George; Surry; York The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Gloucester County in eastern Virginia Southeastern King and Queen County in east central Virginia Southeastern Charles City County in east central Virginia Northeastern Prince George County in south central Virginia Northwestern York County in southeastern Virginia Southeastern New Kent County in east central Virginia James City County in southeastern Virginia Northeastern Surry County in southeastern Virginia The City of Williamsburg in southeastern Virginia * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1146 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from New Kent to near Holdcroft to near Charles City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Holdcroft around 1150 AM EDT. Toano, Rustic and Barhamsville around 1200 PM EDT. Claremont and Norge around 1205 PM EDT. Williamsburg and College Of William And Mary around 1210 PM EDT. Surry, Queens Lake and York Terrace around 1215 PM EDT. Jamestown and Scotland around 1220 PM EDT. Gloucester Courthouse, Kings Point and Carver Gardens around 1225 PM EDT. Gloucester Point, Hayes, Busch Gardens and Grove around 1230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Eltham, Chickahominy Shore, Croaker, Chippokes State Park, Camp Peary, Lanexa, Ewell, Poolesville, Warren Mill and Allmondsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

