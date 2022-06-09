ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Greater Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 15:23:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them to the public. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Adams, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams; Denver The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Denver County in northeastern Colorado North central Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located over the north end of D.I.A grounds, but north of the Terminal and Concourses, or 20 miles northeast of Denver, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Denver and north central Adams Counties. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
DENVER, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte, Lawrence, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 17:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northwestern and west central South Dakota...and northeastern Wyoming. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. If on or near Belle Fourche Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Butte; Lawrence; Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN BUTTE...WEST CENTRAL MEADE...NORTHERN LAWRENCE AND EASTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 505 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fruitdale, or 5 miles east of Belle Fourche, moving east at 50 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR BELLE FOURCHE AND FRUITDALE. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Nisland, Newell, Vale and Owl Butte. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rabun County in northeastern Georgia Southwestern Transylvania County in western North Carolina South central Jackson County in western North Carolina Western Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Walhalla, or 4 miles northwest of Salem, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Seneca, Walhalla, Westminster, Cashiers, Salem, Lake Keowee, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park and Keowee Toxaway State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Box Butte; Chase; Cherry; Cheyenne; Dawes; Deuel; Dundy; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Keith; Kimball; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Red Willow; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 351 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BOX BUTTE CHASE CHERRY CHEYENNE DAWES DEUEL DUNDY FRONTIER GARDEN GRANT HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEITH KIMBALL LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS RED WILLOW SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 354 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN BUTLER CLERMONT CLINTON DARKE GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND MERCER MIAMI MONTGOMERY PREBLE WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Marshall; Pottawatomie; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Riley County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 621 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 5 miles north of Blue Rapids, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. At 615 PM a trained spotter reported a tornado south of Marysville. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Blue Rapids and Waterville. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Pamlico The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Craven County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina West central Pamlico County in eastern North Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cayton, or 14 miles north of New Bern, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Bern, Blounts Creek, Askins, Cayton, Olympia, Edward, Grantsboro, Cox Crossroads, Ernul, Fairfield Harbour, Alliance, Bridgeton and Vandemere. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Fredericksburg, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD EASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CULPEPER AND NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northern Spotsylvania and southern Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles City, City of Williamsburg, Gloucester, James City by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Charles City; City of Williamsburg; Gloucester; James City; King and Queen; New Kent; Prince George; Surry; York The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Gloucester County in eastern Virginia Southeastern King and Queen County in east central Virginia Southeastern Charles City County in east central Virginia Northeastern Prince George County in south central Virginia Northwestern York County in southeastern Virginia Southeastern New Kent County in east central Virginia James City County in southeastern Virginia Northeastern Surry County in southeastern Virginia The City of Williamsburg in southeastern Virginia * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1146 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from New Kent to near Holdcroft to near Charles City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Holdcroft around 1150 AM EDT. Toano, Rustic and Barhamsville around 1200 PM EDT. Claremont and Norge around 1205 PM EDT. Williamsburg and College Of William And Mary around 1210 PM EDT. Surry, Queens Lake and York Terrace around 1215 PM EDT. Jamestown and Scotland around 1220 PM EDT. Gloucester Courthouse, Kings Point and Carver Gardens around 1225 PM EDT. Gloucester Point, Hayes, Busch Gardens and Grove around 1230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Eltham, Chickahominy Shore, Croaker, Chippokes State Park, Camp Peary, Lanexa, Ewell, Poolesville, Warren Mill and Allmondsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM TODAY FOR NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL NEW MEXICO AS WELL AS THE NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return this afternoon across eastern and north central portions of New Mexico as stronger westerlies persist across the region. Though temperatures will lower slightly, strong southwest and west winds will result and very low humidity values will continue. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...East Central Plains, Northeast Plains and Highlands and North Central Mountains this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to west 20 to 25 mph with occasional gusts to around 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Flathead/Mission Valleys and Kootenai/Cabinet Region. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork Region. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Rock and mud slides, debris flows, and landslides will be possible during this time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Intense precipitation may occur and result in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 04:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds across the Kern County Desert have diminished this morning and are below warning criteria. Therefore, the High Wind Warning for the Mojave Desert Slopes will expire at 5 AM this morning.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Guernsey, Monroe, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 08:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Guernsey; Monroe; Noble The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Guernsey County in east central Ohio Northeastern Monroe County in east central Ohio Belmont County in east central Ohio Northeastern Noble County in east central Ohio Marshall County in northern West Virginia * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 810 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Freeport, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Moundsville, Barnesville, Woodsfield, Shadyside, McMechen, Powhatan Point, Glen Dale, Bethesda, Quaker City, Belmont, Beallsville, and Clarington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 06:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele; Traill The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northwestern Traill County in southeastern North Dakota Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 631 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Revere to 7 miles southeast of Cooperstown to near Colgate, moving north at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cooperstown around 635 AM CDT. Sherbrooke and Finley around 640 AM CDT. Binford, Sharon and Golden Lake around 645 AM CDT. Aneta, Red Willow Lake and Hatton around 650 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Pekin, Logan Center and McVille. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:05:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR QUEEN ANNE`S...NORTH CENTRAL CAROLINE AND SOUTHWESTERN KENT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Benewah by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-16 06:03:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM PDT. Target Area: Benewah The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington...Idaho Palouse River near Potlatch affecting Latah and Whitman Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho Washington St Joe River at St Maries affecting Benewah County. Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and Bonner Counties. For the Palouse River...including Potlatch...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Joe River at St Maries. * WHEN...From this morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Water may be over St Joe City Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM PDT Tuesday the stage was 31.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and crest near 33.2 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night. - Flood stage is 32.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 08:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A few trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Storms will be accompanied by brief heavy rainfall, and occasional lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cabarrus; Cleveland; Gaston; Mecklenburg; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CABARRUS...MECKLENBURG...SOUTHEASTERN CLEVELAND GASTON AND NORTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES At 800 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Shelby to 8 miles east of Gastonia to 11 miles south of Downtown Concord, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Charlotte, Gastonia, Shelby, Matthews and Mint Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buncombe, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Buncombe; Burke; McDowell; Rutherford; Yancey The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for McDowell County in western North Carolina Northwestern Rutherford County in western North Carolina East central Buncombe County in western North Carolina Southeastern Yancey County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 746 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Morganton to 9 miles southwest of Spruce Pine, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Marion, Black Mountain, Swannanoa, Glen Alpine, Old Fort, Lake James State Park, Mount Mitchell State Park, Lake James, Montreat, and a portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway from Craggy To Little Switzerland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Green Lake; Marquette; Sauk HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk and Columbia Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mercer, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Mercer; Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pulaski, western Giles, northeastern Smyth, west central Floyd, eastern Tazewell, Bland, Wythe, northern Carroll, southern Mercer and southwestern Monroe Counties through 845 AM EDT At 814 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hicksville, or over Bastian, moving south at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bluefield Pulaski Wytheville Bland Princeton Pearisburg and Dublin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MERCER COUNTY, WV

