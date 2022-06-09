ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Flag Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 21:09:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-09 23:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Adams, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams; Denver The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Denver County in northeastern Colorado North central Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located over the north end of D.I.A grounds, but north of the Terminal and Concourses, or 20 miles northeast of Denver, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Denver and north central Adams Counties. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
DENVER, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Champaign; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Vermilion County in east central Illinois East central Champaign County in east central Illinois * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thomasboro, or near Champaign, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Urbana around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include St. Joseph, Sidney, Ogden and Homer. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 239 and 247. Interstate 74 between mile markers 182 and 197. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rabun County in northeastern Georgia Southwestern Transylvania County in western North Carolina South central Jackson County in western North Carolina Western Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Walhalla, or 4 miles northwest of Salem, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Seneca, Walhalla, Westminster, Cashiers, Salem, Lake Keowee, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park and Keowee Toxaway State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Box Butte; Chase; Cherry; Cheyenne; Dawes; Deuel; Dundy; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Keith; Kimball; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Red Willow; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 351 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BOX BUTTE CHASE CHERRY CHEYENNE DAWES DEUEL DUNDY FRONTIER GARDEN GRANT HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEITH KIMBALL LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS RED WILLOW SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Clay, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Lyon; Miami; Morris; Osage; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington; Wyandotte SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 346 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON CLAY COFFEY DICKINSON DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GEARY JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON LEAVENWORTH LINN LYON MIAMI MORRIS OSAGE POTTAWATOMIE RILEY SHAWNEE WABAUNSEE WASHINGTON WYANDOTTE
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Marshall; Pottawatomie; Riley The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Riley County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 621 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 5 miles north of Blue Rapids, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. At 615 PM a trained spotter reported a tornado south of Marysville. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Blue Rapids and Waterville. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butte, Haakon, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 20:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Haakon; Harding; Lawrence; Meade; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 347 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BUTTE HARDING PERKINS IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA HAAKON LAWRENCE MEADE ZIEBACH IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST WYOMING CAMPBELL CROOK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILLSBURG, BISON, BUFFALO, DEADWOOD, DOWNTOWN BELLE FOURCHE, DUPREE, FAITH, GILLETTE, KIRLEY, LEAD, LEMMON, MILESVILLE, MOORCROFT, PHILIP, SPEARFISH, STURGIS, SUNDANCE, UNION CENTER, AND WRIGHT. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE CHEYENNE RIVER RESERVATION.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 04:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds across the Kern County Desert have diminished this morning and are below warning criteria. Therefore, the High Wind Warning for the Mojave Desert Slopes will expire at 5 AM this morning.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Pamlico The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Craven County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina West central Pamlico County in eastern North Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cayton, or 14 miles north of New Bern, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Bern, Blounts Creek, Askins, Cayton, Olympia, Edward, Grantsboro, Cox Crossroads, Ernul, Fairfield Harbour, Alliance, Bridgeton and Vandemere. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Butte, Custer, Haakon, Harding, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 19:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Custer; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Pennington; Perkins; Ziebach TORNADO WATCH 350 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BUTTE HARDING PERKINS IN SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA CUSTER JACKSON IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA HAAKON LAWRENCE MEADE PENNINGTON ZIEBACH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BILLSBURG, BISON, BUFFALO, CUSTER, DEADWOOD, DOWNTOWN BELLE FOURCHE, DUPREE, FAITH, HERMOSA, HILL CITY, KADOKA, KIRLEY, LEAD, LEMMON, MILESVILLE, PHILIP, RAPID CITY, SPEARFISH, STURGIS, UNION CENTER, AND WALL. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE CHEYENNE RIVER RESERVATION AND THE PINE RIDGE RESERVATION.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Fredericksburg, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN STAFFORD EASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CULPEPER AND NORTHEASTERN SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a new Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for northern Spotsylvania and southern Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Flathead/Mission Valleys and Kootenai/Cabinet Region. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork Region. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Rock and mud slides, debris flows, and landslides will be possible during this time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Intense precipitation may occur and result in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for LaMoure by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 06:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: LaMoure THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LAMOURE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 630 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service in Bismarck.
LAMOURE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for southeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Steele A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cass, southern Griggs, Barnes and southern Steele Counties through 715 AM CDT At 642 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eckelson, or 14 miles west of Valley City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rogers and Leal around 650 AM CDT. Dazey around 700 AM CDT. Walum around 705 AM CDT. Hannaford around 710 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 272 and 311. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Umatilla by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-15 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Umatilla FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High water flow on small streams and creeks continue this morning with some showing signs of beginning to recede. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following counties, in northeast Oregon, Umatilla. In southeast Washington, Walla Walla. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 408 AM PDT, Minor flooding has been occurring along some small streams. - Some additional showers will be possible through this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Latah by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 06:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 07:52:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM PDT. Target Area: Latah The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington...Idaho Palouse River near Potlatch affecting Latah and Whitman Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho Washington St Joe River at St Maries affecting Benewah County. Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and Bonner Counties. For the Palouse River...including Potlatch...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Palouse River near Potlatch. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, Water will be over Flannigan Creek Road where it crosses the Palouse River just downstream of Potlatch, Idaho. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM PDT Tuesday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.3 feet on 01/01/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LATAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 06:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele; Traill The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northwestern Traill County in southeastern North Dakota Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 631 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Revere to 7 miles southeast of Cooperstown to near Colgate, moving north at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cooperstown around 635 AM CDT. Sherbrooke and Finley around 640 AM CDT. Binford, Sharon and Golden Lake around 645 AM CDT. Aneta, Red Willow Lake and Hatton around 650 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Pekin, Logan Center and McVille. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland North central Caroline County in eastern Maryland Southwestern Kent County in northeastern Maryland * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 726 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Severn River, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Centerville, Chestertown, Centreville, Romancoke, Rock Hall, Church Hill, Old Town, Grasonville, Starr, Stevensville, Langford, Chester, Overton, Starkey Corner, Carville, Hope, Queenstown, Stevensville South and Kingstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM TODAY FOR NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL NEW MEXICO AS WELL AS THE NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return this afternoon across eastern and north central portions of New Mexico as stronger westerlies persist across the region. Though temperatures will lower slightly, strong southwest and west winds will result and very low humidity values will continue. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...East Central Plains, Northeast Plains and Highlands and North Central Mountains this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to west 20 to 25 mph with occasional gusts to around 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM

