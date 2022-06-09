Red Flag Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 06:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 07:52:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM PDT. Target Area: Latah The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington...Idaho Palouse River near Potlatch affecting Latah and Whitman Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho Washington St Joe River at St Maries affecting Benewah County. Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and Bonner Counties. For the Palouse River...including Potlatch...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Palouse River near Potlatch. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, Water will be over Flannigan Creek Road where it crosses the Palouse River just downstream of Potlatch, Idaho. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 AM PDT Tuesday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.3 feet on 01/01/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LATAH COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO