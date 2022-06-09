Red Flag Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland North central Caroline County in eastern Maryland Southwestern Kent County in northeastern Maryland * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 726 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Severn River, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Centerville, Chestertown, Centreville, Romancoke, Rock Hall, Church Hill, Old Town, Grasonville, Starr, Stevensville, Langford, Chester, Overton, Starkey Corner, Carville, Hope, Queenstown, Stevensville South and Kingstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
