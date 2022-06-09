Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Pope; Saline; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110 degrees Monday afternoon, and around 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values were around 110 degrees Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 70s to around 80. With three more days with maximum afternoon heat index values at least 105 degrees, this will result in dangerous conditions.

EDWARDS COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO