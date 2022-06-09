Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Target Area: Burlington; Camden The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Central Burlington County in southern New Jersey * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 809 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barclay-Kingston, or near Camden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Camden, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Voorhees, Medford, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Bellmawr, Mount Holly, Palmyra, Tabernacle, Magnolia, Presidential Lakes Estates, Pemberton, Wrightstown, Barclay-Kingston, Cherry Hill Mall, Golden Triangle and Marlton. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 4. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 30 and 45. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0