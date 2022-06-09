ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 15:23:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-09 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Adams, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adams; Denver The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Denver County in northeastern Colorado North central Adams County in northeastern Colorado * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located over the north end of D.I.A grounds, but north of the Terminal and Concourses, or 20 miles northeast of Denver, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Denver and north central Adams Counties. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
DENVER, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Champaign, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 07:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Champaign; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Vermilion County in east central Illinois East central Champaign County in east central Illinois * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 730 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thomasboro, or near Champaign, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Urbana around 735 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include St. Joseph, Sidney, Ogden and Homer. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 between mile markers 239 and 247. Interstate 74 between mile markers 182 and 197. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet...including Marias Pass. Above 6000 feet, snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches with up to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, especially on the ridgetops. * WHERE...West Glacier Region. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult in the backcountry, especially for those recreating throughout the high country of the Flathead Range... Swan Range...Whitefish Range and the high country of Glacier National Park. Periods of slushy roads are possible for Marias Pass Monday night into Tuesday morning.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Jackson; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rabun County in northeastern Georgia Southwestern Transylvania County in western North Carolina South central Jackson County in western North Carolina Western Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina Oconee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Walhalla, or 4 miles northwest of Salem, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Seneca, Walhalla, Westminster, Cashiers, Salem, Lake Keowee, Lake Jocassee, Devils Fork State Park, Gorges State Park and Keowee Toxaway State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arthur, Banner, Box Butte, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Box Butte; Chase; Cherry; Cheyenne; Dawes; Deuel; Dundy; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hitchcock; Hooker; Keith; Kimball; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Red Willow; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 351 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BOX BUTTE CHASE CHERRY CHEYENNE DAWES DEUEL DUNDY FRONTIER GARDEN GRANT HAYES HITCHCOCK HOOKER KEITH KIMBALL LINCOLN LOGAN MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS RED WILLOW SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN RILEY...NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Olsburg, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Westmoreland, Blaine, Olsburg and Randolph. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Pamlico The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Craven County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina West central Pamlico County in eastern North Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 627 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cayton, or 14 miles north of New Bern, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Bern, Blounts Creek, Askins, Cayton, Olympia, Edward, Grantsboro, Cox Crossroads, Ernul, Fairfield Harbour, Alliance, Bridgeton and Vandemere. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Montgomery County in central Maryland South central Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 631 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Poolesville, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Germantown, Lansdowne, Poolesville, Boyds, Belmont, Barnesville, Dickerson, Beallsville, Tuscarora and Lucketts. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Montana and west central Montana, including the following areas, in northwest Montana, Flathead/Mission Valleys and Kootenai/Cabinet Region. In west central Montana, Lower Clark Fork Region. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Rock and mud slides, debris flows, and landslides will be possible during this time. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Intense precipitation may occur and result in rising water levels for area streams, creeks, and mainstem rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 06:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele; Traill The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northwestern Traill County in southeastern North Dakota Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 631 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Revere to 7 miles southeast of Cooperstown to near Colgate, moving north at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Cooperstown around 635 AM CDT. Sherbrooke and Finley around 640 AM CDT. Binford, Sharon and Golden Lake around 645 AM CDT. Aneta, Red Willow Lake and Hatton around 650 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Pekin, Logan Center and McVille. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles City, City of Williamsburg, Gloucester, James City by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-12 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Charles City; City of Williamsburg; Gloucester; James City; King and Queen; New Kent; Prince George; Surry; York The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Gloucester County in eastern Virginia Southeastern King and Queen County in east central Virginia Southeastern Charles City County in east central Virginia Northeastern Prince George County in south central Virginia Northwestern York County in southeastern Virginia Southeastern New Kent County in east central Virginia James City County in southeastern Virginia Northeastern Surry County in southeastern Virginia The City of Williamsburg in southeastern Virginia * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1146 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from New Kent to near Holdcroft to near Charles City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Holdcroft around 1150 AM EDT. Toano, Rustic and Barhamsville around 1200 PM EDT. Claremont and Norge around 1205 PM EDT. Williamsburg and College Of William And Mary around 1210 PM EDT. Surry, Queens Lake and York Terrace around 1215 PM EDT. Jamestown and Scotland around 1220 PM EDT. Gloucester Courthouse, Kings Point and Carver Gardens around 1225 PM EDT. Gloucester Point, Hayes, Busch Gardens and Grove around 1230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Eltham, Chickahominy Shore, Croaker, Chippokes State Park, Camp Peary, Lanexa, Ewell, Poolesville, Warren Mill and Allmondsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McDowell, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 08:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: McDowell; Rutherford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM EDT FOR SOUTHERN MCDOWELL AND NORTHWESTERN RUTHERFORD COUNTIES At 804 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Marion, Old Fort, Nebo, Sugar Hill, Thermal City, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood, Fero, Union Mills and Lake James. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Pope; Saline; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110 degrees Monday afternoon, and around 105 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values were around 110 degrees Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 70s to around 80. With three more days with maximum afternoon heat index values at least 105 degrees, this will result in dangerous conditions.
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM TODAY FOR NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL NEW MEXICO AS WELL AS THE NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return this afternoon across eastern and north central portions of New Mexico as stronger westerlies persist across the region. Though temperatures will lower slightly, strong southwest and west winds will result and very low humidity values will continue. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...East Central Plains, Northeast Plains and Highlands and North Central Mountains this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to west 20 to 25 mph with occasional gusts to around 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Benewah by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-16 06:03:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 515 PM PDT. Target Area: Benewah The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington...Idaho Palouse River near Potlatch affecting Latah and Whitman Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho Washington St Joe River at St Maries affecting Benewah County. Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and Bonner Counties. For the Palouse River...including Potlatch...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Joe River at St Maries. * WHEN...From this morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Water may be over St Joe City Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM PDT Tuesday the stage was 31.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and crest near 33.2 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night. - Flood stage is 32.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 07:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: New Castle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN NEW CASTLE NORTHWESTERN SALEM...NORTHWESTERN GLOUCESTER AND SOUTHERN DELAWARE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly NJ. Target Area: Burlington; Camden The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Central Burlington County in southern New Jersey * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 809 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barclay-Kingston, or near Camden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Camden, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Voorhees, Medford, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Bellmawr, Mount Holly, Palmyra, Tabernacle, Magnolia, Presidential Lakes Estates, Pemberton, Wrightstown, Barclay-Kingston, Cherry Hill Mall, Golden Triangle and Marlton. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike near exit 4. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 30 and 45. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until noon CDT for southeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Steele A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cass, southern Griggs, Barnes and southern Steele Counties through 715 AM CDT At 642 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eckelson, or 14 miles west of Valley City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Rogers and Leal around 650 AM CDT. Dazey around 700 AM CDT. Walum around 705 AM CDT. Hannaford around 710 AM CDT. This includes Interstate 94 in North Dakota between mile markers 272 and 311. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Walla Walla by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walla Walla FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High water flow on small streams and creeks continue this morning with some showing signs of beginning to recede. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following counties, in northeast Oregon, Umatilla. In southeast Washington, Walla Walla. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 408 AM PDT, Minor flooding has been occurring along some small streams. - Some additional showers will be possible through this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 04:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds across the Kern County Desert have diminished this morning and are below warning criteria. Therefore, the High Wind Warning for the Mojave Desert Slopes will expire at 5 AM this morning.
KERN COUNTY, CA

