Click here to read the full article. Andrew Lloyd Webber says he is “devastated” that the media is reporting that he believes his West End production of “Cinderella” was a “costly mistake” and insists that his sentiments have been taken out of context. The “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats” composer was booed when a letter he wrote was read at the final performance of “Cinderella” in London on Sunday evening. In it, Lloyd Webber talked about “Cinderella’s” long road to the stage, one that saw the theater impresario doing battle with the U.K. government over health and capacity restrictions that...

MOVIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO