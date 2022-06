THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) -“This Is definitely above and beyond what we’ve ever seen,” said Tres Cozine with Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue. That’s what a lot of people are saying about a Sunday morning crash in Theodore that left this truck lodged in a drainage culvert on Nan Gray Davis Road. Crews from different agencies including Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue and Mobile-Fire Rescue worked until daybreak to rescue those who were trapped.

THEODORE, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO