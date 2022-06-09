ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Space Was The Place For Summer Game Fest 2022

By Cameron Koch
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Game Fest Live debuted new looks at dozens of already-announced titles and first looks at brand-new ones, and it quickly became apparent that there seemed to be an unofficial theme of the show: space. That much was obvious within the first 30 minutes of the nearly two-hour-long livestream,...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Gamespot

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Full Presentation | Capcom Showcase 2022

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the latest expansion to the monster hunting epic. Sunbreak will bring new monsters to the game, including retruning ones like Gore Magala, which means new armor and weapon types. The trailer also shows off a new menacing dragon that players will have to overcome. Additionally, the game receives a new jungle area. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is expected to release June 30, 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Arkanoid: Eternal Battle Adds Battle Royale To An Arcade Classic

During the 2022 Guerrilla Collective indie game livestream, Microids unveiled Arkanoid: Eternal Battle, a modern revival of an arcade classic with a battle royale twist. This new Arkanoid includes four ways to play: a new modern take on the classic block-breaking gameplay, the original retro experiences from decades ago, four-player local split-screen gameplay, and a 25-player online battle royale mode where the last one standing wins it all.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

F1 22 Gameplay | Summer Game Fest 2022

F1 22 features redesigned cars, overhauled rules and an all new Pirelli Hot Laps feature. Players can race head-to-head in split-screen multiplayer or play solo and take on the My Team career mode. F1 22 will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on June...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Diablo 4's New Legendary System Has "Transformed The Game," Blizzard Says

Diablo IV is learning big lessons from previous Diablo games, including how the game approaches legendary items and its endgame Paragon progression system. In a recent GameSpot interview, game director Joe Shely and Diablo franchise general manager Rod Fergusson elaborated on what lessons Diablo IV takes from previous entries in the series. One big one, aside from Diablo IV's overall darker tone and look compared to Diablo III, is how it handles legendary items.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Starfield Gameplay Revealed For The First Time In Big New Trailer

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games in the entire industry--Xbox or otherwise--and it was the final game shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. We got an extended look at the game in action, including combat, ship creation, and the environments. It's certainly shaping up to be an enormous game, and the huge chunk it was given at the show reflected that.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

As Dusk Falls Trailer | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

As Dusk Falls is a branching adventure game, where every choice you make has a consequence. Featuring a distinct art style, using real actors, illustrated in a dynamic world. The game also features 8 player multiplayer. As Dusk Falls is expected to release July 19.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

High On Life Is The Next Wacky Game From Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland

Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty fame is back with studio Squanch Games for his latest project: High on Life. As revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, it's a first-person shooter that stars a high school graduate who uses a talking gun to defend Earth against an invading alien force who wish to use humans as a new drug.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Callisto Protocol: Next-Gen Horror | Summer Game Fest 2022 Interview

GameSpot's very own Lucy James had a chance to chat with Glen Schofield, the man behind hit games like: Dead Space, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, and Gex 3D: Enter the Gecko about his upcoming game, The Callisto Protocol. The Callisto Protocol releases December 2, 2022 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Watch Xbox/Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 & Start Time

Update: The event is now over. You can rewatch it below or check out our Xbox & Bethesda announcements recap, which touches on the news and gameplay from Starfield, Forza, Persona, and more. 2022's next major gaming event, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, is set to take place today,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Watch Saturday's Not-E3 Gaming Showcases: Future Games Show, Wholesome, And More

Summer Game Fest Live is behind us, so it's time to dive into what everyone else is doing for this Not-E3 season. Today, June 11, has quite a few streams lined up, including Future Games Show, Wholesome Direct, and more. That's great news if you're eager to see lots of games on display. Below, we've rounded up all of the events scheduled for today along with streams so you can watch live.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Why Pentiment Is Fallout New Vegas Designer’s Dream Project

Penitment is the new medieval narrative mystery game from Obsidian Entertainment, the developers responsible for Outer Worlds and Grounded. Tamoor Hussain sat down with the game's director Josh Sawyer, and talked about the game's distinctive art style, its emphasis on real history, and writing a medieval mystery game. Josh Sawyer...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Samsung TV 2022 Gaming Hub Demo | Summer Game Fest 2022

Samsung show off their TV hub that can pull many of your gaming experiences together in one place, and allow you to launch games faster. The Hub can also integrate with game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, and Stadia, and pair directly with Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and third party controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Best PC Games To Play In 2022

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PC gaming ecosystem is easily the largest in the industry, with tens of thousands of games available to play. It would be a significant challenge to come up with a list of the best PC games of all time--especially considering that gaming as a whole has evolved so much over the last few decades. Instead, we rounded up the best PC games to play in 2022. Some of our picks, like Elden Ring and Tunic, are recently released gems, while others are multiplayer or live service games that have stood the test of time, such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Minecraft. Our list of the best PC games spans across a wide variety of genres, so we imagine at least a few of these games will pique your interest.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

NEON WHITE | Animated Intro

Three days until judgement. Until then, check out the full animated intro to Neon White! Launching June 16 on Nintendo Switch and Steam.
COMICS

