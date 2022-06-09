Report: Three-time Pro Bowler Jason Pierre-Paul visiting Ravens

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pierre-Paul, 33, has 91.5 career sacks with 122 tackles for loss. He earned a pair of trips to the Pro Bowl early in his career with the New York Giants and a third Pro Bowl nod in 2020 during his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In February, Pierre-Paul underwent shoulder surgery to repair an injury that kept him out of action for the last three games of the 2021 regular season. The defensive end returned for the playoffs and recorded 0.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in Tampa Bay's 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

Baltimore finished the 2021 season 22nd in the NFL in sacks with 34. Tyus Bowser led the way for the team with seven. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected Michigan defensive end David Ojabo in the second round, who was projected to be picked as high as the top 10 before he tore his Achilles in March.

Pierre-Paul recorded 42 sacks in his first five seasons before suffering a severe hand injury during a Fourth of July fireworks accident in 2015.