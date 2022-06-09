Semi-truck fire closes eastbound lanes of I-20 in Kilgore

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man was shot dead Sunday evening at the home of a Bullard man. According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 8000 block of Farm to Market Road 855 in response to a call that an individual died of apparent gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, deputies found that Tommy Peeler, 69, of Longview man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies then detained two individuals, Stephen Driskell, 54, of Bullard, and Sue Peeler, 64, of Bullard.
Comments / 0