Semi-truck fire closes eastbound lanes of I-20 in Kilgore

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale police said multiple suspects have been arrested who are believed to be connected to a car theft. According to Capt. Brent Chambers, Lindale police were initially alerted to the report of a stolen vehicle by the office of Smith County Pct. 5 Constable that a suspect with a stolen vehicle was heading into Lindale. After pursuing the vehicle, Chambers said officers observed three males jump out of the vehicle on Harvey Road.

LINDALE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO