For the second time in as many years, an Oceanside man is behind bars, accused of impersonating a peace officer, and this time, he faces a raft of other charges as well. According to investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, 21-year-old Michael Carmichael was spotted performing a traffic stop on a woman just before 2 a.m. on Monday in Fallbrook, allegedly employing emergency strobe lights in the ruse. They said that what started out as a fellow deputy trying to assist on a traffic stop ended with a pursuit, a fiery crash and the discovery of Carmichael’s masquerade.

FALLBROOK, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO