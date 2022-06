These bikes have probably caught your eye cruising down Pacific Coast Highway. The riders are standing tall with no bike seat in sight. When they pedal, it looks more like running than biking. Most notably, they don’t look like they’re in the middle of a grueling workout. Instead, big smiles are seemingly plastered on their faces! What are these unique fitness tools that turn heads up and down the coastline? They are ElliptiGO bikes, and they were invented right here in North County.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO