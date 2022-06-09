Man arrested after public indecency at local Goodwill in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – A man is behind bars after exposing himself and inappropriately touching someone at a local Goodwill.
The incident happened on Wednesday, June 8th at the Goodwill on Wrightsboro Road.
According to authorities, Chad Dennis Burnette, 41, grabbed someone’s right butt cheek without their consent and exposed his private parts inside the Goodwill.ALSO ON WJBF: WANTED: Augusta woman accused of trafficking drugs
Burnette is being charged with Sexual Battery and Public Indecency.
