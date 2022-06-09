WATCH: Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis takes down Notre Dame player at practice

Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis is one of the few three-time All-Americans to come through the tunnel on the banks of the Olentangy. It’s entirely possible he doesn’t get enough credit for the player he was during his time in scarlet and gray.

Now that he’s on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, maybe he can take his rightful place as one of the best linebackers to play the game. For now, though, he’s getting acclimated to the coaching profession as an assistant coach under another former Buckeye and linebacker, Marcus Freeman, whom he played with in Columbus. Laurinaitis accepted a position on the Notre Dame staff earlier this year.

And apparently, Laurinaitis still has all of those skills that made him a Buckeye great and led to a productive career in the NFL. Watch as the 35-year-old Laurinaitis shows the team some instruction and wraps up a ball carrier, bringing him to the ground.

That’s proper form if I’ve ever seen it, and whom better to teach than a guy that did it for a long time at the highest level in college and then in the pros.

