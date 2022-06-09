ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

'It's really due to demand:' Roofing companies feeling effects of shingles shortage

By Kaitlin Knapp
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dfva7_0g60H8jl00

We've been dealing with supply chain issues for a little more than a year. Shingles are not hard to get, but they're hard to get quickly.

With more people coming to Southwest Florida for a slice of paradise, demand rises. It's taking nearly two to three times as long for roofing companies to get ahold of materials.

"You can see that every street that you drive down in Cape Coral there's new construction," said Tristan Starbird, CEO of Trademark Roofing. "I think what people are not realizing is, yes, there is a shortage, but it’s due to the overwhelming unprecedented demand."

The shortage has pushed back projects for Trademark Roofing. Normally, it would take about a month to put on a roof between materials and installing it. That's for a brand new home. Starbird says it's taken up to four months to get shingles to the warehouse.

"We probably had to order these shingles in February and we did this install in April," he said about a project.

He says supply and demand are the driving factors.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s a shingle roof, a metal roof, a TPO roof, a tile roof materials are getting scarce and it’s really due to the demand more than anything," Starbird explained.

However, he says factories temporarily shutting down did not help the situation.

"For this year, we were notified that a couple of the plants that actually make the shingles were going to shut down just for a couple weeks so that they could improve and increase efficiency," Starbird said.

Permit numbers also tell the story of demand, he says.

In May, the City of Cape Coral saw 750 roofing permit applications. In Ft. Myers, only 87 came through.

The shortage goes beyond shingles, too.

"A few months back, we were having trouble with fencing, tile work — stuff like that," said Danny Ruela, a construction worker.

Starbird says his company has been able to move forward and put roofs on houses. He is anticipating what could happen if Southwest Florida gets hit by a hurricane.

"There’s going to be a lot of tarps on roofs," Starbird said. "There’s going to be a lot of shrink wraps on roofs waiting for materials."

It's hard to tell when the shortage could level out, but Starbird believes it's going to take some time.

"I think we’re going to see improvement before the end of the year, but it’s hard to forecast that," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Huge garbage pile at 10X Living apartment complex in Naples

Frustrated residents are paying luxury prices at the 10X Living apartment complex in Naples and seeing garbage piled sky-high. Florida Fish and Wildlife have a simple number one tip for keeping unwanted wildlife away. They say securing garbage in a sturdy shed, garbage, or wildlife-resistant container is effective. Even with...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

COVID-19 exposure closes aquatic center

A COVID-19 exposure has closed the River Park Aquatic Center until further notice. Saturday the City of Naples Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook notifying the public due to a COVID-19 exposure they’re closing the aquatic center. This is a developing story and WINK News will update you with...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Coral, FL
Business
gulfshorebusiness.com

Malinche Mexican Cuisine coming to Bonita Springs

A local family from Mexico wants to share their traditions and culture with the Southwest Florida community through a casual restaurant they are launching soon in Bonita Springs. The Salazars plan to open Malinche Mexican Cuisine on June 27 in The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Anglers protest the extension of the Naples Pier Sunday fishing ban

People who enjoy fishing from the Naples Pier gathered for a peaceful protest on Sunday against the extension of a fishing ban. The anglers are concerned that soon, people won’t be allowed to fish from the pier at all and are asking city leaders to test out another day they can ban fishing.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral’s mayor says city is safe amid apparent wave of violent crime

Violence in Southwest Florida’s largest city, Cape Coral, is on the rise and the city’s mayor wants to ensure people know the city is safe. Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Wawa off Veterans Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard in Cape Coral. Since Memorial Day, there has been a deadly officer-involved shooting, a deadly shooting, and the arrest of two boys accused of stealing guns.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shingles#Trademark Roofing#Tpo
gulfshorebusiness.com

Public hearing for proposed Collier Boulevard residential development set

An advertised public hearing regarding the new development of Collier Boulevard Lord’s Way will be held Tuesday morning during the Collier County Board of Commissioners meeting. The master-planned unit development will be on the eastern side of Collier Boulevard and north of Rattlesnake Hammock Road. There will be 690 residential units, an increase from the original proposal of 306, with 76 units listed as affordable. Later in the meeting, the commissioners will hear presentations from the six finalists for county manager. Previous County Manager Mark Isackson suddenly resigned last month and Amy Patterson was appointed as acting county manager. Patterson is one of the six finalists under consideration for the position that commissioners hope to name this month.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
naplesillustrated.com

Togarashi Opens in Downtown Naples

For years, authentic Japanese ramen was underrepresented in Naples. The trailblazer in town was Namba, which features three versions of tonkotsu-based ramen, as well as a vegan alternative. While some may remember it as a staple of their impoverished student days, authentic Japanese ramen is a dish that rises to the level of fine art, with traditional tonkotsu (pork) broth taking up to 12 hours to cook.
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy