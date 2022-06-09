ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Ex-McFarland High coach set for trial in child sex sting

By Jason Kotowski
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former McFarland High School basketball coach Fernando Pruneda is scheduled for trial next month on charges filed in connection with a child sex sting.

A trial date of July 25 was set during a hearing Thursday in Kern County Superior Court, records show.

Pruneda, 40, was arrested in a November online sting operation in which he planned to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy for sex, according to a court filing. Detectives changed the meeting location and Pruneda went to both sites, the filing says, and was arrested at the second location.

In 2018, Pruneda was arrested after a freshman basketball player told authorities the coach pursued him for a sexual relationship and touched him inappropriately under the guise of giving a massage.

Pruneda pleaded no contest in October 2020 to contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. He was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

