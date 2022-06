As the nation commemorates Juneteenth, many celebrations will be held throughout Central Florida this year. On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, spreading the word that the American Civil War ended and enslaved people were now free. It took two-and-a-half years for the news to get to Texas after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation became official on Jan. 1, 1863. The 13th Amendment, ratified in 1865, freed enslaved people throughout the country.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO