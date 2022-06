BOUNTIFUL, Utah, June 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Bountiful father tried to out-run a court order to turn over his children Monday night, ending in his arrest, police said. Police were serving the court documents on the father requiring he relinquish custody of three children at his home on S. Temple View Drive, but the 37-year-old suspect fled on foot with one of the children, the youngest, a 3-year-old, Bountiful Police Lt. Dave Edwards said.

