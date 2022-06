FRESNO COUNTY, Calif — Water has begun to flow from Pine Flat Dam throughout parts of the Central Valley as of 3 a.m. Sunday. The water will run to the lower part of the Kings River that will then deliver water into Fresno, Kings, and portions of Tulare County. It will then make its way downstream and head to Lemoore Weir.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO