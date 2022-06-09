ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New K-9 ready for work in Trumbull County

By Nadine Grimley
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office has a new officer trained to sniff out crime.

K-9 Officer Lincoln is a 2-year-old, 95-pound Belgian Malinois. He’s been working for the sheriff’s office since April but began training with his handler Detective Andre Jarrette in February.

Lincoln is a dual-purpose dog trained in narcotics, apprehension, and any patrol work. Jarrette says he’s a great dog to work with, well-mannered, and an asset to both the sheriff’s office and the community.

“His sole purpose right now is assisting the sheriff’s office with sniffing the jail, anything that comes up on the road interdiction unit. We just started. so he’ll be in the community serving and protecting,” Jarrette said.

Alpha Pack K-9 donated both Lincoln and his training to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Paul Monroe says a local veterinarian donated his services for routine checkups. A foundation also made a large donation to the K-9 unit for food, equipment, supplies, and emergency medical expenses.

Lincoln is the second K-9 deputy at the sheriff’s office.

