Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s role could expand with KC Chiefs, Reid. Here’s why

Though Marquez Valdes-Scantling mainly was considered a deep-play threat during four seasons with Green Bay, it appears he’ll get the chance to do more with the Kansas City Chiefs after signing a three-year free-agent contract in March.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Valdes-Scantling had proven versatile enough thus far to be considered as more than a field-stretcher. Reid, in particular, was impressed with Valdes-Scantling’s flexibility and hip movement out of breaks.

“He’s able to work some of the primary underneath routes that he maybe didn’t do quite as much in Green Bay because of who they had there,” Reid said. “So I’ve been pleased with how he goes about it. A very, very smart kid. So he’s done a nice job for us, working hard.”

In Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling played alongside Davante Adams — one of the league’s best receivers at working routes across the field. So Valdes-Scantling role was often to spread the defense and serve as a deep-throw threat, evidenced by his 18.2-yard average depth of target tracked by Pro Football Focus; that ranked first among the 94 receivers who had at least 46 passes thrown their way.

“Not necessarily saying I was limited in Green Bay, but we have specific roles that we did. And when I was there, we were a pretty good offense for my four years, so it worked, and we won a lot of football games,” Valdes-Scantling said. “So you know, you can’t really complain when you’re winning. And I think that you’ve gotta just be unselfish.”

The Chiefs might require — and welcome — a more prominent role for Valdes-Scantling in 2022. Tight end Travis Kelce figures to be targeted often, but wideouts like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and rookie Skyy Moore seem to give the team more depth on the outside, even if that group doesn’t include a prototypical No. 1 receiver.

Chiefs receivers coach Joe Blaymaier said last week that they weren’t going to put limitations on MVS based on what he’d done previously.

“They had reasons for how they used them in Green Bay. And we’ll see what he can do and how he kind of writes his plays here with us, without putting them into a box and saying, ‘This is what you did in the past,’” Blaymaier said last week. “They had specific reasons. We may or may not have those same specific reasons. But there’s obviously things that he does great. And you want to emphasize those strengths, and then just kind of let him flourish and grow into the offense.”

Valdes-Scantling — his first name is pronounced “Mar-KWEZ” — appears to be off to a fast start. He spent a few weeks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes earlier this offseason at Mahomes’ private workout in Fort Worth, Texas.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was immediately impressed then by the Chiefs’ new addition, saying it wasn’t even a month before he saw that Valdes-Scantling “was already dialed into the playbook and understanding what was going on.”

“Just the way he explains things ... you can see his years in the league,” Edwards-Helaire said. “He’s so wise as far as coverages and man coverage and zones and everything. He’s able to communicate with Pat, and they’re able to get through those certain things.”

Valdes-Scantling says he continues to keep in contact with old friends while trying to improve. That includes Adams— now a Las Vegas Raider — whom Valdes-Scantling said he talks to weekly while sharing practice clips to see if Adams has any suggestions.

“He’s a one-of-a-kind talent, but he’ll teach you everything that he can teach you,” Valdes-Scantling of Adams. “And I think that’s a great thing. And I definitely want to be able to teach the younger guys underneath me the same thing that I was taught.”

Valdes-Scantling was part of the Chiefs’ best offensive highlight from Thursday’s OTA practice. While running toward the left sideline, he one-handed a no-look pass from Mahomes, who also was rolling left.

The 27-year-old Valdes-Scantling said he’d already trained himself to remain ready for unexpected throws while playing with the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers. Valdes-Scantling said one of his first catches in Green Bay at training camp came from a Rodgers heave when the QB was looking the opposite direction.

“I thought he was throwing it away, and it was like, ‘Oh, it’s my football,’” Valdes-Scantling said with a smile. “He’s one of those guys you can’t really emulate, then you’ve got Pat (Mahomes), who has that same level of talent.”

The Chiefs, meanwhile, appear to be interested in seeing whether Valdes-Scantling can show a new level of talent of his own while starting fresh with a second professional organization.

“Obviously, I’m here for a reason,” Valdes-Scantling said, “and I want to make the best of the opportunity.”