Wausau, WI

Coexisting with wildlife in Wisconsin on next ‘Route 51’

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
WAUSAU – Wisconsin is home to a curious bunch of wild animals, from foxes to coyotes, bears, raccoons and more. While wildlife can bring a sense of wonder and thrill to our lives, they can become a problem when they’re a little too up-close and personal. From property damage to more serious danger, wild animals can quickly become a nuisance. There are ways to solve the problem, however, and learn to coexist with our animal neighbors.

At 10 a.m. June 10, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Bradley Koele, a wildlife damage specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Adrian Wydeven of Wisconsin Green Fire to discuss ways to ease tensions with wildlife and protect yourself and your property from harm.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

wpr.org

Much of Wisconsin now caught up on precipitation

Southern third of the state and a few counties in the northwest remain abnormally dry. The latest U.S. drought report shows Wisconsin has made a great improvement from a year ago, when 90 percent of the state was facing early drought conditions. The report released late last week from the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists rode around central Wisconsin for the 2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride on Saturday. Riders took off from Burks Bar at 11 a.m. Hundreds of motorcyclists rode about 100 miles throughout Marathon County. The non-profit organization called Man of Honor uses the money raised from...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Severe storms, power outages for 45K We Energies' customers

MILWAUKEE - Severe storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin Monday, June 13, knocking out power for 45,000 We Energies customers. As of 6 p.m. Monday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 400 outages in southeast Wisconsin. A We Energies spokesman said the goal is to have 90% of customers...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

