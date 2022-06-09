Alcohol ban to resume at 7 Connecticut parks and forests

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut park officials say they’re re-imposing a temporary ban on alcohol this summer at seven state recreational areas that have had problems with drinking, crowds, unruly behavior and property damage.

The ban, announced Thursday, will take effect immediately and continue until Sept. 5.

The affected areas include Gardner Lake State Park and State Boat Launch in Salem; the upper section of Paugussett State Forest and George Waldo State Park in Southbury; Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown and Middlefield; Lake Waramaug State Park in New Preston, and Quaddick State Park in Thompson.

Alcohol is also barred at Beach Pond State Boat Launch in Voluntown and Billings Lake State Boat Launch in North Stonington. Both sites include portions of Pachaug State Forest, where alcohol is not allowed, as well.

“Connecticut’s state parks, forests, and boat launches should be peaceful and family-oriented places where visitors can feel welcome and safe while recreating outdoors,” Mason Trumble, a deputy commissioner of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said in a statement.

DEEP says the temporary ban has proven effective at reducing bad behavior.