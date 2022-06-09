ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Alcohol ban to resume at 7 Connecticut parks and forests

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut park officials say they’re re-imposing a temporary ban on alcohol this summer at seven state recreational areas that have had problems with drinking, crowds, unruly behavior and property damage.

The ban, announced Thursday, will take effect immediately and continue until Sept. 5.

The affected areas include Gardner Lake State Park and State Boat Launch in Salem; the upper section of Paugussett State Forest and George Waldo State Park in Southbury; Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown and Middlefield; Lake Waramaug State Park in New Preston, and Quaddick State Park in Thompson.

Alcohol is also barred at Beach Pond State Boat Launch in Voluntown and Billings Lake State Boat Launch in North Stonington. Both sites include portions of Pachaug State Forest, where alcohol is not allowed, as well.

“Connecticut’s state parks, forests, and boat launches should be peaceful and family-oriented places where visitors can feel welcome and safe while recreating outdoors,” Mason Trumble, a deputy commissioner of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said in a statement.

DEEP says the temporary ban has proven effective at reducing bad behavior.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Washington fines Portland contractor for water quality issue

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state ecology officials fined a Portland contractor $135,000 for repeated water quality violations while working at Ridgefield’s Vista Ridge subdivision. The fines were levied by the Washington Department of Ecology for violations that occurred from September 2021 to February 2022, the Columbian reported.
The Associated Press

West Virginia students to receive Golden Horseshoe award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than 220 eighth graders are being honored for their knowledge of West Virginia history. The Department of Education is set to host the Golden Horseshoe ceremonies on Tuesday at the state Culture Center in Charleston. Three ceremonies will take place for students from different parts of the state.
The Associated Press

WVa regulators conduct commercial vehicle inspections

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators conducted 487 inspections during a three-day safety blitz involving commercial drivers and their vehicles. The recent inspections focused on wheel end components that support heavy loads, maintain stability and control and are critical for braking, the Public Service Commission said Monday in a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
North Stonington, CT
City
Southbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Middlefield, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
Middletown, CT
City
Salem, CT
City
Voluntown, CT
The Associated Press

Boat operator dies after being found unresponsive in NH

ALTON, N.H. (AP) — An elderly boat operator was found unresponsive after his vessel went out of control on Lake Winnipesaukee on Sunday, officials said. Another boat operator discovered the man inside the 14-foot boat after it came to a strop and began drifting after performing a couple of fast circles in Alton Bay, officials said.
ALTON, NH
The Associated Press

Rep. Gifford becomes 4th sitting legislator to die in 2022

LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — State Rep. Jeffery A. Gifford, a retired paper mill worker who served five terms in the Maine Legislature, has died at age 75. Gifford, R-Lincoln, served four terms from 2006 to 2014 and was elected to another term in 2020. He was unopposed on the Republican ballot for the primary election on Tuesday.
The Associated Press

2 more cases of monkeypox confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Sunday reported two more cases of monkeypox in the state. The two men who contracted monkeypox had close contact with each other, and are not believed to be linked to the state’s first case of monkeypox last month, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Paugussett State Forest#Pachaug State Forest
The Associated Press

AP News Guide: A look at Maine’s primary elections

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine voters are facing a lighter-than-usual primary election Tuesday in a year with a number of high-stakes races on the ballot in November. But there is a contest in the 2nd Congressional District, where a former Republican congressman seeking to return to his old seat must first hold off a challenge from a fellow party member. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Liz Caruso both want to challenge Democratic Rep. Jared Golden in a closely watched congressional race.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked Texas pastor...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy facing DUI, other charges in Florida

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy is facing driving under the influence and other charges after being arrested in Florida, authorities said. Hardy, 44, was pulled over by a state trooper early Monday after the Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver on Interstate 95 in Volusia County. The county is home to Daytona Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Psychiatrists are highest paid Minnesota state employees

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s highest-paid state government employees are psychiatrists. State payroll data shows that two state-employed psychiatrists each earned more than $500,000 in 2021. More than 59,000 people work for various state agencies, boards, Minnesota State colleges and universities and the court system. Payroll data...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Andrew Giuliani barred from in-person debate over vax proof

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani said he has been barred from participating in-person in an upcoming primary debate because he has refused to submit proof he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19. At a news conference Sunday outside the offices of CBS-TV, which is televising the debate Monday night, the son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he has chosen not to be vaccinated but that he told debate organizers he would take multiple tests leading up to and on the day of the debate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy