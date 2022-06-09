ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

HOWELL: CAT FOUND AND IS BEING HELD HOPING TO FIND OWNER

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFound cat on Golden Way. If you are the owner...

OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE

The Long Branch police department put out this comparison chart to show the extreme variance between the outside temperature and the heated inside of a vehicle. Please do not put your pets in harms way. Don’t forget the extreme pavement temperatures as well and try to walk your dog with their paws on the grass.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
HOWELL: POLICE OFFICER SUPPORTS LITTLE GIRL’S LEMONADE STAND

Some kind words from Howell Township Rescue. Howell Township is very fortunate to have the Howell Township Police Department and we are proud of the partnership we have with them. Not only is the response from our officers great but, their constant professionalism and dedication is superb. Just like written on their cars, they are certainly “committed to community.” Here you see Officer Dee showing support at a local lemonade stand on her daily patrol in her sector. Great job Officer Dee and to all of our Officers. Thank you for all you do.
HOWELL, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF ANNOUNCES THEIR NEWEST K9 TEAM

Today our newest K9 team graduated from the New Jersey State Police Scent Class #37. Sheriff’s Officer Christine Casullo & K9 Drago completed a rigorous 14 week training program to become certified in explosives detection work. These teams conduct searches for a variety of explosive materials in buildings, schools, parking lots, office areas, vehicles and packages. They also provide a strong visible and psychological deterrent against criminal and terrorist threats. The teams are also available to assist federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They will be an invaluable resource to the residents of Ocean County and law enforcement agencies throughout the State. K9 Drago was generously donated to the department by the Remembering Brian Kanterman Inc foundation.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
City
Howell, NJ
BEACHWOOD: FIRE DEPARTMENT CELEBRATES 100 YEARS

TOMS RIVER FIRE COMPANY 2 SHARED THE FOLLOWING COMMENTS:. Yesterday, The rescue and the 49 Mack attended Beachwood Fire Companies 100th Anniversary. The rescue took home 1st in Best Appearing Rescue and the Mack took home 1st for Best Appearing Antique. We want to thank and Congratulate Beachwood Fire Company on 100 Years of Service!
BEACHWOOD, NJ
BELMAR: SWIMMERS IN DISTRESS, ONE DECEASED

At approximately 12:29pm The Belmar Police Department received a report of swimmers in distress off the 8th Avenue beach jetty area. When patrols arrived on scene, multiple unaffiliated bystanders were attempting to make the rescue, however their attempts were unsuccessful. Shortly after multiple Belmar Lifeguards/ Water Rescue members entered the water and were able to rescue a group of swimmers in destress. One of these swimmers was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for additional treatment.
BELMAR, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: POSSIBLE PARACHUTER DOWN

We are getting reports of a parachuter that may have landed in the trees near mile market 58 on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway. This is a developing story and no additional information is available at this time. As we receive information on any further developments we will share the updates on our page. Please use caution in this area.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MULTIPLE POLE FIRES AND POWER OUTAGES

Use caution if you are traveling on Route 37 in the area of BJ’s warehouse and Friendly’s restaurant. We have a report of multiple poles on fire and that it may have ignited a brush fire On Germania Station Road. The area is experiencing intermittent power outages. No additional information is available at this time. As further information becomes available, we will update out page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
BEACHWOOD: ACCIDENT ON GSP SOUTHBOUND NEAR EXIT 80

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the southbound side of the Parkway near exit 80. There is reported to be injuries involved. Avoid this area of the parkway if you can or use caution and anticipate delays.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
CAPE MAY COUNTY: THREE DROWNINGS IN TWO WEEKS

A third person has drowned Wednesday while swimming at a Wildwood beach — the third drowning in Cape May County in the past two weeks, authorities said. Wednesday’s drowning occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. when police received a 911 call for a swimmer in distress at the Youngs Avenue beach, the Wildwood Police Department announced Friday. When officers arrived along with members of the Wildwood Fire Department, the man had already been pulled from the water by two swimmers and one beachgoer was trying to revive him by using CPR.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
JACKSON: OVERTURNED DUMP TRUCK

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an overturned dump truck near mile marker 21 on 195 westbound, just west of Cedar Swamp Rd close to where 195 runs over Diamond Road. Police are indicating possible entrapment. Sheriff advises that there is heavy traffic in the area and to avoid the area if possible.
JACKSON, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: THREE NEW MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES SET TO OPEN THIS WEEK

Julie Winter’s who oversees the dispensaries in New Jersey has announced that three more dispensaries will transfer from Medical to recreation marijuana. The dispensaries are located in Union, Woodbridge and Eatontown. This brings the total number of dispensaries to 16 who are selling adult recreational marijuana, effective 10 am this Wednesday.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

We have reports of a motor vehicle accident on the 0 block of Butterfly Road. It is unknown at this time if injuries are involved. Use caution in the area and avoid Butterfly Road, if possible. Expect delays.
JACKSON, NJ
LONG BRANCH: SCHEDULED CLOSING

Long Branch municipal offices have announced that they will be closed Friday, June 17th in recognition of Juneteenth, Freedom Day. i would anticipate other counties to follow suit. We will update you as more information becomes available.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Herbertsville Road near Oxford Lane. Please use caution in the area and expect delays. No additional information is available at the time.
BRICK, NJ
LONG BRANCH: REQUIREMENTS FOR HOSTING A SPECIAL EVENT

As per City ordinance 247-4 “Permits for Special Events”, no events or gatherings can be held on municipal property (Parks or beaches) without submission of a Special Event Application or a Wedding Application. Fees and insurance apply to all submissions. No alcohol or generators permitted. Visit this site...
LONG BRANCH, NJ

