HOWELL: CAT FOUND AND IS BEING HELD HOPING TO FIND OWNER

Some kind words from Howell Township Rescue. Howell Township is very fortunate to have the Howell Township Police Department and we are proud of the partnership we have with them. Not only is the response from our officers great but, their constant professionalism and dedication is superb. Just like written on their cars, they are certainly “committed to community.” Here you see Officer Dee showing support at a local lemonade stand on her daily patrol in her sector. Great job Officer Dee and to all of our Officers. Thank you for all you do.

HOWELL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO