HOWELL: CAT FOUND AND IS BEING HELD HOPING TO FIND OWNER

Today our newest K9 team graduated from the New Jersey State Police Scent Class #37. Sheriff’s Officer Christine Casullo & K9 Drago completed a rigorous 14 week training program to become certified in explosives detection work. These teams conduct searches for a variety of explosive materials in buildings, schools, parking lots, office areas, vehicles and packages. They also provide a strong visible and psychological deterrent against criminal and terrorist threats. The teams are also available to assist federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They will be an invaluable resource to the residents of Ocean County and law enforcement agencies throughout the State. K9 Drago was generously donated to the department by the Remembering Brian Kanterman Inc foundation.
