Effective: 2022-06-14 04:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING Winds across the Kern County Desert have diminished this morning and are below warning criteria. Therefore, the High Wind Warning for the Mojave Desert Slopes will expire at 5 AM this morning.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO