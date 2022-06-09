ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

These Oregon and SW Washington men were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Here’s where their cases stand

By Dan Tilkin, Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GvlNJ_0g60EAxF00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the nation’s eyes turn to the Jan. 6 congressional hearings slated for Thursday evening, multiple defendants from Oregon and Southwest Washington are facing federal judges as their cases continue.

Here’s a look at where their cases stand ahead of the hearings:

Jan. 6 committee hearings: How to watch online

Jeremy and Jeffrey Grace

Jeremy Grace of Battle Ground, Washington, pleaded guilty in April and is slated to be sentenced in July. His father, Jeffrey Grace, has a plea agreement hearing scheduled for Friday, June 17. Both father and son had previously pleaded not guilty.

Jeffrey Grace was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, after federal investigators said they received a tip from an acquaintance of Jeffrey Grace and his son Jeremy flew to Washington D.C. and were in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. When an FBI agent contacted Jeffrey Grace, he allegedly told the investigator he and his son attended the rally, but they were separated after it and that he then started walking toward the Capitol with a group of people, eventually entering the building from the north side through an open door.

Jeremy Grace was arrested on May 26, 2021. Federal investigators said that during an interview with a federal agent, Jeremy Grace allegedly said he and his father were separated and that while he walked toward the Capitol, he did not go inside. However, a video showing both Jeremy and Jeffrey Grace inside of the Capitol together emerged during the federal investigation, and the video appeared to have been taken by Jeremy, according to authorities.

Federal prosecutors sought to restrict Jeffrey Grace’s access to weapons last summer after he was seen in downtown Portland with weapons during a skirmish with left-leaning political groups.

Here’s a list of the people who have been subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee

Matthew and JonathanPeter Klein

Oregon brothers Matthew and JonathanPeter Klein are in plea bargain discussions, according to court paperwork. JonathanPeter Klein is also facing a civil lawsuit from the District of Columbia as a member of the rightwing extremist group the Proud Boys along with other defendants from that organization and the Oath Keepers for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Both were arrested on March 23, 2021 , Matthew Klein was arrested in Sherwood and JonathanPeter was arrested near Heppner. Matthew Klein allegedly used a flag to interfere with law enforcement’s efforts to get the rioters out of the Capitol building, while both Matthew and JonathanPeter allegedly forced a secured Capitol door open. They both pleaded not guilty to a number of federal charges, including conspiracy, obstruction, destruction of government property and disorderly conduct.

Marc Anthony Bru

Another Southwest Washington defendant was also named in the DC civil as a known Proud Boy member. Marc Anthony Bru of Vancouver is slated to have a status conference for July 6 after he was charged in December 2021 on multiple counts in connection with the Capitol attack. He previously pleaded not guilty.

Federal authorities received a tip that Bru had traveled to D.C. and had potentially participated in the riot, according to a statement of facts drafted by an FBI agent . Investigators then allegedly recognized Bru in photos and videos from the riot, including a video that allegedly showed him grabbing a police barricade and photos of him inside the Capitol building. Bru’s cell phone records also showed he was using a cell site in the area, including the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

Report: Oregon among top 10 states with most catalytic converter thefts

Reed Knox Christensen

Reed Knox Christensen, a Washington County, Oregon resident who was a former local Republican Party official, is slated to have a status conference on June 30 after a court appearance in April, when his defense asked for a continuance. He has pleaded not guilty.

Christensen hit and pushed law enforcement officers behind a line of bike racks, which had been formed as a crowd control barrier from the north end of the Lower West Terrace to the south end, according to federal authorities.

Jeffrey Hubbard

Lincoln City, Oregon resident Jeffrey Hubbard was arrested in December 2021 on multiple federal charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol attack. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in mid-February. A status conference slated for April was rescheduled to June 28.

Federal investigators said Hubbard was identified from a video taken inside of the Capitol, which caught him chanting “Stop the steal” and “We want Trump.” Investigators also said a Lincoln City police detective tried to contact Hubbard the day after the riot, and that the detective reported speaking to an elderly woman at his home who said her son was at the Trump rally in D.C.

Lisa Balick contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 32

Debi Jensen
3d ago

Do any of you remember that Nancy potosi said that she would do whatever it takes to make sure that trump doesn’t come back. Whatever it takes!!!

Reply
7
Steve Young
4d ago

They should all be set free for the peaceful protest at our nation's capital on January 6th! The Nazi party is alive and well...it's called the Biden Administration and the Democrats. They are a DISCRACE to America and its Good people!😾🇺🇲

Reply
20
Curtie McBurdy
4d ago

I wish they took the communists that have been burning down my court house for over two years half as serious..

Reply(5)
15
Related
WWEEK

Readers Respond to a Gun Policy Reversal by Betsy Johnson

The ideas conference TEDxPortland and gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson are in a tight race for who had the worse week. Johnson’s unscheduled May 27 appearance at TEDx prompted jeers from the crowd outraged by her votes against gun control bills, a sudden effort by Johnson to shift her position on the issue (One Question, WW, June 1), and seven complaints to the Oregon Department of Justice about whether TEDx violated tax laws barring nonprofits from participating in political campaigns. (The Justice Department forwarded the complaints to the IRS.) Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon#Fbi Agent#Federal Judges#Violent Crime#Capitol#Battle Ground#Fbi
Tri-City Herald

New WA gun laws go into effect on July 1. Here is what you need to know

On July 1, the state of Washington’s newest gun laws will go into effect. Those two laws, while seemingly straightforward, have created confusion for some gun owners who are unsure of what will still be considered legal. For example, the new ban on high-capacity magazines limits the maximum ammunition...
WASHINGTON STATE
Portland Tribune

HISTORY: Camp Currey, an Oregon Civil War outpost

Infantry from Camp Currey protected settlers and wagon trains during the late 1800s. The site of Camp Currey was located at the northern edge of Silver Creek Valley near present Suntex. It was about eight miles northwest of present Riley, Oregon. During the Civil War, volunteers of the 4th California Infantry, 1st Washington Territorial Infantry, 1st Oregon Infantry and the 14th U.S. Infantry were deployed to the Harney Basin to protect settlers and wagon routes through the region from raids by marauding Native Americans.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland mother of 5 slain in Eastbank Esplanade shooting ‘wasn’t afraid of anything’

Growing up, Ash Smith was the fearless sort — whether that meant chasing after a 500-pound pig on the family farm or cutting her own hair with just a razor blade. Born and raised in and around St. Louis, Missouri, Smith died on the streets of Portland, where she was fatally shot May 8 at the conclusion of a festive drum circle held in a parking lot near the Eastbank Esplanade.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland, Vancouver under flood warning as riverbank trails fill with water

After the wettest late spring season in nearly 80 years, the Portland area is feeling the effect of record-breaking precipitation. Incessant rain over the weekend and melting snowpack in the north surged the Columbia River water level from its normal 12 feet bank to about 16 feet, causing the local National Weather Service office to issue a flood warning this week for parks and trails in Clark and Multnomah counties. The warning is in effect until Wednesday.
WWEEK

On One Side of a Swollen River, Portland Hosts the Rose Parade. On the Other, a March Against Guns.

Portland events on Saturday showed a city returning to normal—and how far we still have to travel. A summer rainstorm eased on May 11 long enough for the resumption of the Rose Festival’s Grand Floral Parade. The first Rose Parade that Portland has seen since the pandemic descended, it featured marching bands, colorful floats, and Bill Schonely, the recently retired eminence of Blazers broadcasting.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy