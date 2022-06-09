ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

BC Election Commission to conduct logic and accuracy test

By Staff
KTLO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baxter County Election Commission will conduct a logic and...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Baxter County judge runoff forum set for Monday

As the primary runoff election inches closer, residents of Baxter County will have another opportunity to learn more about the two remaining candidates in the race for county judge. Kevin Litty and Brian Plumlee will take part in a special candidate forum Monday morning at 9 on KTLO-FM. A runoff...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Democratic Party of Fulton County to meet Monday

The Democratic Party of Fulton County will meet Monday evening in the Salem Civic Center at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Social hour will begin at 5:30, the business meeting will start at 6. The meeting will be held to elect state committee members. All members and other interested persons are...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Yellville-Summit school board to meet

The Yellville-Summit School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday evening at 5:30. Agenda items include monthly budget and financial reports, reorganization of the Board, petition for student transfer(s), proposed technology purchase, proposed school improvement plans 2022-2023, proposed District Engagement Plan 2022-2023 and proposed District Policy Changes 2022-2023. Informational...
YELLVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baxter County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
County
Baxter County, AR
KTLO

Talk of the Town – June 13

Listen as we visit with Dani Pugsley, President of the Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce about new perks of Chamber membership and upcoming events.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Personnel clear accident scene in Henderson; no delays expected

Motorists traveling in the Henderson area should not experience any further delays. A Baxter County 911 dispatch spokesperson says emergency personnel have cleared the area from Sunday morning’s accident scene. The accident reportedly occurred in the 13000 block of U.S. Highway 62/412. We’ll have more details when available.
HENDERSON, AR
KTLO

Personnel work accident scene in Henderson; motorists advised to avoid area

Motorists traveling in Henderson are advised to use extra caution Sunday morning. According to a Baxter County 911 dispatch spokesperson, emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident in the 13000 block of U.S. Highway 62/412. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible. We’ll have more details when available.
HENDERSON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Bc Election Commission
whiterivernow.com

Authorities accuse man of defrauding 87-year-old Stone County woman

A Baxter County man has been accused in circuit court of theft of property in a case involving an 87-year-old Stone County woman. According to a release from the Stone County Sheriff’s Department, Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton began reviewing a case involving the woman from the Optimus community and a construction contractor identified as Robert S. Daniel, 46, of Mountain Home.
STONE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro city councilman announces move out of state

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro city councilman will not be running for reelection after his term is up. Ward 6 city councilman, Bobby Long, has served on the Jonesboro council for five years. He told Region 8 News he is moving to the west coast. Long will be taking...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Ozark Opportunities to conduct community diaper drive

Ozark Opportunities is hosting its first community diaper drive to benefit the Healthy Families program in Searcy County. With costs rising, diapers and wipes are quickly becoming a financial burden. Ozark Opportunities will provide families with one package of diapers and wipes each month. One package of diapers and wipes...
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTLO

Van Matre Senior Center doing well since COVID

As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Van Matre Senior Center in Mountain Home is gaining new clients for lunch and activities, around 25-30 members on average each month. Before COVID, the Senior Center served lunch to 100-150 members daily. Meals on Wheels served 190-200 meals daily and on average 180-275 members came to the Senior Center for daily activities.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Hoxie man found dead at recycling plant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A death investigation at the Central Arkansas Recycling Plant is now confirmed to surround a Lawrence County man. According to a news release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a body was uncovered while sorting out contents at the plant in Little Rock on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy