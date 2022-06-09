BC Election Commission to conduct logic and accuracy test

As the primary runoff election inches closer, residents of Baxter County will have another opportunity to learn more about the two remaining candidates in the race for county judge. Kevin Litty and Brian Plumlee will take part in a special candidate forum Monday morning at 9 on KTLO-FM. A runoff...
The Democratic Party of Fulton County will meet Monday evening in the Salem Civic Center at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Social hour will begin at 5:30, the business meeting will start at 6. The meeting will be held to elect state committee members. All members and other interested persons are...
The Yellville-Summit School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday evening at 5:30. Agenda items include monthly budget and financial reports, reorganization of the Board, petition for student transfer(s), proposed technology purchase, proposed school improvement plans 2022-2023, proposed District Engagement Plan 2022-2023 and proposed District Policy Changes 2022-2023. Informational...
The City of Mountain Home Planning Commission will meet Monday at 1. Items on the agenda are the approval of a sketch plan for The Enclave at Big Creek Units 14 and 15. A variance on the side line of property located at 1509 Hallmark, Mountain Home. Three landscaping approvals...
Motorists traveling in the Henderson area should not experience any further delays. A Baxter County 911 dispatch spokesperson says emergency personnel have cleared the area from Sunday morning’s accident scene. The accident reportedly occurred in the 13000 block of U.S. Highway 62/412. We’ll have more details when available.
A Baxter County man has been accused in circuit court of theft of property in a case involving an 87-year-old Stone County woman. According to a release from the Stone County Sheriff’s Department, Chief Deputy Sheriff Dammon McGilton began reviewing a case involving the woman from the Optimus community and a construction contractor identified as Robert S. Daniel, 46, of Mountain Home.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Nearly 90% of 4,000 Northwest Arkansas residents polled in a recent survey conducted by Springdale nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council said recycling is important to the region’s future. “It feels good to be working on something that people want us to work on,” said Dan Holtmeyer,...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro city councilman will not be running for reelection after his term is up. Ward 6 city councilman, Bobby Long, has served on the Jonesboro council for five years. He told Region 8 News he is moving to the west coast. Long will be taking...
Ozark Opportunities is hosting its first community diaper drive to benefit the Healthy Families program in Searcy County. With costs rising, diapers and wipes are quickly becoming a financial burden. Ozark Opportunities will provide families with one package of diapers and wipes each month. One package of diapers and wipes...
A man from Ozark County has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Fulton County and then setting it on fire in Baxter County. Forty-three-year-old Clarence “Clay” Blain Mason of Bakersfield is facing felony charges in both Baxter and Fulton counties. According to probable cause statements in...
As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Van Matre Senior Center in Mountain Home is gaining new clients for lunch and activities, around 25-30 members on average each month. Before COVID, the Senior Center served lunch to 100-150 members daily. Meals on Wheels served 190-200 meals daily and on average 180-275 members came to the Senior Center for daily activities.
The first heat wave of the year is affecting the Twin Lakes Area. The high temperature Sunday reached 95 degrees, the hottest so far this year, and the heat index, what it feels like with the temperature and humidity combined, was as high a 109. A heat advisory is again...
The Springfield-Greene County Health and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks partnered to make Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services more accessible for families near the O’Reilly Center for Hope.. World War II Marine veteran from Springfield honored at Battle of Midway anniversary ceremony. Updated: 6 hours ago. World...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A death investigation at the Central Arkansas Recycling Plant is now confirmed to surround a Lawrence County man. According to a news release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a body was uncovered while sorting out contents at the plant in Little Rock on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Last week the body of white male was discovered after a trash truck was emptied at the Central Arkansas Recycling Center on Ironton Rd, Little Rock. Authorities say the body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. Police say...
