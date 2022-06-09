Two Men Arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine in Gaylord

Two men are facing charges after selling methamphetamine to detectives in Gaylord on Monday, according to Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement.

The suspects were stopped on southbound I-75 in Crawford County shortly after the sale, and were arrested.

Trevon Warren, 29, of Pontiac, was arrested on one count of delivery of methamphetamine. He faces 20 years in prison or a fine of $25,000. Warren is also charged with subsequent offense notice, a sentence of 40 years in prison or a charge of $50,000. Warren is a habitual offender-fourth offense, which can lead to life in prison if primary offense has penalty of five years or more.

Devonte Campbell, 29, of Grosse Pointe, was also arrested on one count of delivery of methamphetamine. He faces 20 years in prison or a fine of $25,000. Campbell is also charged with a subsequent offense notice, a sentence of 40 years in prison or a $50,000 fine. He was also charged with habitual offender-third offense, and could face twice the maximum sentence on primary offense or a lesser term.