Man sentenced in Oklahoma City for threats to kill family with AR-15

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A man was sentenced to prison in Oklahoma City Thursday for threatening to kill his family with an assault rifle.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 51-year-old Barry Christopher Hutton, formerly of Cushing, Okla., to16 months in federal prison for illegal interstate transmission of threatening communications, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

Hutton made calls from out of state on June 14, 2021, to his estranged wife, her employer, her daughter and Cushing police threatening to get an AR-15 and kill her, her family and himself, according to Troester’s office.

“Hutton sent a screenshot of a flight itinerary showing a flight landing in Tulsa that day,” a news release from Troester’s office states.

Authorities arrested Hutton on June 24, 2021, in Idaho.

A federal grand jury indicted Hutton on July 6, 2021, on two counts of violating federal law with the interstate transmission of threatening communications and interstate stalking.

“Federal law prohibits a person from transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person as well as to travel in interstate commerce with the intent to kill, injure, harass, and intimidate another person,” the news release states.

Hutton pleaded guilty to one count of the indictment on Jan. 27.

His 16-month sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.