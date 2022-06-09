ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOIN 6 News

$45K reward offered in 1969 cold case murder of Janet Shanahan

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sfZ6_0g609uFt00

EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — The family and friends of Janet Lynn Shanahan, a woman who was strangled to death in 1969, are offering a $45,000 reward for the identification, arrest and conviction of Janet’s killer.

Eugene Police Cold Case Squad investigators say that it’s one of the town’s oldest open murder cases.

U.S. Marshals make arrest in 2017 Beaverton murder case

Janet was a student at the University of Oregon, studying to become a teacher, in April 1969. She had also been married to Christopher John Shanahan for a little under a year.

Janet attended a birthday party for her teenage brother on April 21, 1969. The party took place at her family’s home on Rutledge Street in west Eugene. Her husband, Christopher, says that Janet never returned to their apartment after the party, and was reported missing the next day.

On April 23, 1969, Christopher asked Janet’s sister to drive around town with him in hopes of finding Janet’s car, a 1951 Plymouth sedan. After about 10 minutes of searching, Christopher noticed the car partially parked in a ditch on Cross Street, near Roosevelt Boulevard and Maple Street. The area was an industrial site at the time.

Christopher opened the trunk of the car and discovered that Janet had been strangled to death.

After interviewing and re-interviewing many individuals over the years, investigators believe that Janet’s killer was known to her. But the case still remains unsolved.

Patrol mission ends with 8 arrested, 51 traffic stops

Family and friends of Janet, who do not wish to be identified, have recently approached investigators offering reward money. Since 53 years have passed, they believe now may be the last realistic effort to ID the suspect and solve the case.

Cold case investigators believe that all tips are important. If you know something related to the case, please call the Eugene Police Cold Case Squad at 541-682-5588 or leave a message at coldcasesquad@eugene-or.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Neighbors and bystanders leave flowers for murdered Coos Bay woman

COOS COUNTY, Ore.-- A makeshift memorial is growing Sunday for 34-year-old Amber Townsend of Coos Bay. Townsend was murdered Saturday morning while walking along Cape Arago Highway towards Charleston, authorities said. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said Townsend was shot multiple times. There are no suspects or persons of...
COOS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Janet Lynn#Cold Case#Murder Cases#Violent Crime#The University Of Oregon#Plymouth
KCBY

Suspect in Coos Bay woman's death held on $2M bail

EUGENE, Ore. - The suspect in the murder of a Coos Bay woman was arraigned Friday morning. Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend appeared in a Coos County courtroom to face a charge of Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old Rebecca Elaine Reeves. Coos Bay...
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Deputies request assistance identifying human remains in Lowell

LOWELL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the human remains found late last month near West Boundary Road. On May 26, the LCSO responded to a call and found human remains near West Boundary Road in Lowell. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had died in suspicious circumstances several weeks before the remains were found. Investigators with the LCSO have not yet been able to identify the victim and have released more details about the remains in an effort to get the public’s help in identifying them.
LOWELL, OR
kezi.com

One dead in suspected suicide at gun range

EUGENE, Ore. -- A person took their own life at a gun range just south of Eugene this morning, deputies say. At about 11 a.m. today police responded to a reported gunshot wound at Northwest Arsenal, a gun range near Interstate 5 south of Eugene. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene, but the victim was reported as deceased a few minutes later.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Crash near Lane Community College sends 5 to the hospital

EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash on E. 30th Avenue in front of Lane Community College sent five people to the hospital with varying injuries Sunday, according to Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said. Lane County Sheriff's Office is...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One dead after Albany motor vehicle crash

ALBANY, Ore. -- A motor vehicle crash at about 12:30 p.m. today, June 13, left an elderly woman dead, Albany Police Department said. Albany police said they responded to the scene of the wreck near Pacific Boulevard and Ellingson Road after a witness reported the crash and told police there were possible injuries. Police said that there were only two people involved in the crash: Garret Roger Skelton, 20, of Dexter, and Peggy Marie Redinger, 72, of Tangent. Police say that Redinger was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

Cape Arago Hwy. Homicide, June 13

For the second time in less than a week, a female has been killed due to homicidal violence in Coos Co. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 34-year old Amber Townsend, Coos Bay, was gunned down while walking on the Cape Arago Hwy. early Saturday morning, June 11. She was located outside a residence on the 92000 block of Cape Arago Hwy., between the old Lighthouse Market at Fulton St., and the Sunset Market about 8:30 a.m. with multiple shots. She was transported to Bay Area Hospital but declared deceased. “At this time law enforcement believes that she was walking on Cape Arago Highway when she was shot. We believe she was walking in the direction of Charleston when she was shot. The mode of travel used by her assailant is not known. The direction of travel used by her assailant before and after the shooting is not known. We have no suspects or persons of interest at this time.” Law enforcement believe a shotgun was used in the killing. Frasier adds investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in asking anyone who was traveling the Cape Arago Hwy. between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Saturday, to contact the Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, June 8, the deceased body of a 47-year old female was found in a residence on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay. A suspect has been arrested in that case.
COOS BAY, OR
KVAL

Coos County DA: Woman found shot to death outside Cape Arago Hwy residence

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities in Coos County are investigating a shooting death Saturday morning. Around 8:33 a.m. Saturday, Coos County received two 911 calls indicating a woman was “down” outside the residence located 92616 Cape Arago Highway in the unincorporated area of Coos County, Coos County authorities report. Medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the scene.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- One man was sent to the hospital after he was allegedly stabbed by another man in Eugene. At 2:27 a.m. Thursday morning Eugene Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing with the suspect being chased by witnesses in the area of East 13th and Mill Street in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, June 13

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 9, 5:15 a.m., Virginia & Everett, “warrant service as a result of criminal trespass,” 27-year old Jordan Michael Edwards arrested on CBPD warrant for Criminal Trespass I & Theft II; CBPD warrant for Theft II, Criminal Trespass I & Criminal Trespass II; NBPD warrant for Probation Violation on Attempt to Commit Class B Felony, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Assault IV, Harassment, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass I & Theft III; NBPD warrant for FTA II; NBPD warrant for Disorderly Conduct II & Criminal Trespass II, “Edwards cited in lieu of custody.”
COOS COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy