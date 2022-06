WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Reading. It allows us to immerse ourselves into the world’s unknown, learn about other cultures, religions and races — the list goes on. Now imagine not having access to books. It is a reality for so many children on Buffalo’s East Side. The situation has Buffalo’s first Poet Laureate on a mission, and a group of students at Erie 1 Boces are helping her one nail at a time.

