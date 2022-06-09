ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Particularly heinous’: McAllen man sentenced to over 17 years for possession of child porn

By Steven Masso
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was sentenced to over 17 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Astro Rey De Leon, 33, was sentenced to 210 months in prison, and a lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography with intent to sell it on the internet, according to a media release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

At the hearing, information was provided showing chats that De Leon had with individuals regarding the trade and sale of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities learned that a computer was receiving the child porn, and were able to trade it to De Leon’s residence. He then admitted to speaking with others in regards to buying child pornography on his cell phone, the release stated.

“In handing down the prison term, the court noted that De Leon’s crimes were particularly heinous due to the ages of the victims, number of videos involved and because he retained and sold videos to tailor his collection to his own desires,” the release stated.

De Leon will have to have to comply with requirements that will restrict his access to children and the internet, as well as register as a sex offender.

He plead guilty on Dec. 17, 2021.

