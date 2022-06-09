ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Thomas J. Henry represents four victims of Uvalde school shooting

By Jennifer Flores
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry and his team actively investigate the facts surround the Robb Elementary School Shooting.

Thomas J. Henry is currently representing the families of four students injured in the Uvalde school shooting on Tuesday, May 24. All four children suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries.

A gunman gained access to their school on May 24, killing 19 students and two teachers. The gunman also injured at least 17 other students and adults. The victims represented by Thomas J. Henry are 9-or 10-years-old.

How the lawsuit works

Thomas J. Henry and his team have investigated the facts surrounding the school shooting, including how the gunman purchased the guns and ammunition used. They have also investigated how he was able to enter the school and the response by law enforcement. The firm has examined questions related to the gunman’s past, including potential red flags or threats of violence that he may have posted to social media or communicated directly to others but not properly reported to law enforcement.

The original petition was filed against the gunman’s estate. Thomas J. Henry, however, is now exploring all available legal actions against all responsible parties, including:

  • possible constitutional rights violations,
  • gun law violations
  • and violations of laws, policies and procedures pertaining to school safety.

Thomas J. Henry released the following statement

“This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary,” said Thomas J. Henry. “The discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers.”

According to officials, law enforcement delayed entering the classroom in which the gunman had locked himself for more than an hour. A conference held on Friday, May 27, informed the public of law enforcement’s actions. According to the Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety Col. Steven McCraw, the delay was due to the on-site commander determining the situation to be one of a barricaded individual rather than an active shooter. Officials eventually accessed the classroom with a key.

For Thomas J. Henry and his clients, this lawsuit goes further than representing those directly impacted by the shooting. They hope to understand why this tragedy was possible. They also want to understand how institutions and private companies could have prevented it.

Thomas J. Henry continued

“The one thing that is vital in our country right now is ensuring our children go to school and come home safe,” added Thomas J. Henry. “We want to obtain justice for the families that have been devastated by this shooting and ensure we have swift changes that protect our children while they are at school.”

Thomas J. Henry also represents several victims of the mass shooting at Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church. This shooting occurred on Nov. 5, 2017. In February 2022, a U.S. Federal Judge returned a $230,000,000 verdict against the United States government for its role in that shooting.

Lawlor Media Group, Inc. provided the above information and photo.

‘We made it our mission to complete the casket sprays’

UVALDE, Texas – The Petal Express, a floral shop located in Cuero, Texas, donated 22 casket sprays to the lives lost in Uvalde following a fatal shooting at Robb Elementary School. Adrian Alaniz and Aaron Franco, co-owners of The Petal Express, donated these floral arrangements on Monday. Where it all began In January 2022, Alaniz and Franco started their business...
CUERO, TX
