Campbell County divorces through June 9

A Sheridan man charged with felony drug possession was sentenced Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. District Court Judge William Edelman accepted the terms of the plea agreement that was reached between the defendant and the state and sentenced Scott Ragsdale to 2 to 4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation for the charge of felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Ragsdale was given five days of credit for time served. The possession charge was prosecuted as a felony because Ragsdale has at least three prior drug possession convictions on his record. Judge Edelman also ordered Ragsdale to pay $565 in various court costs and fees.

4 DAYS AGO