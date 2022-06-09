ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Campbell County divorces through June 9

By County 17
county17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through March 5. All filings are...

county17.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Johnson County Supports Welcome Home Wyoming

Johnson County will now participate in the Welcome Home Wyoming program for home ownership, after the county commission voted to approve a Resolution in support of the program. Commission Chair Bill Novotny explained the program further during the commission’s recent meeting. Novotny said there was a request presented to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County to update Emergency Operations Plan

Sheridan County has announced it will update the plan it uses to organize local government, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and the community during disaster response. According to the county, the Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) organizes community-wide response by coordinating resources, staff, equipment, and decision-making structures that may be needed for...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, June 13

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Escapee, June 10, Volunteers of America, CCSO. Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin...
GILLETTE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorces#Alex Arthur#Relationship Advice#Gillette
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, June 13

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com

Wyoming COVID cases on the rise amid latest wave

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The latest COVID-19 wave washing over the U.S. is fueling a rise in cases across Wyoming, yet the death rate remains low, according to the latest data available. The average daily number of cases in Campbell County has reached 11.7, bringing the number of cases per...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Newcastle police chief arrested, resigns

NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Too many beers and a joke gone wrong led to a domestic dispute call and the arrest of Newcastle Police Chief Samuel Keller, 58, and the Newcastle City Council began the process of finding and hiring a new chief. Keller tendered his resignation within 24 hours...
NEWCASTLE, WY
Sheridan Media

Law Enforcement Captures Suspect in Vehicle Pursuit

Law enforcement from Buffalo, Johnson County, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol apprehended a suspect in a vehicle pursuit that ended with the subject escaping on foot in the area east of Buffalo on Highway 16. In a release from the Buffalo Police Department, at approximately 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, June...
BUFFALO, WY
Black Hills Pioneer

Twin storms pummel Northern Hills

BELLE FOURCHE — This weekend’s storms were not kind to the Northern Black Hills. On Saturday, a strong storm developed in southeastern Montana and moved into South Dakota, hitting Belle Fourche around 8 p.m. and moving southeast with large hail and strong winds. Two-inch hail was reported from...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
county17.com

Gillette Elks Lodge cancels Flag Day event

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Elks Lodge 2825 announced Monday that it has canceled its Flag Day event due to inclement weather. One of the Elks Lodge’s next events is a breakfast fundraiser on June 26 that will benefit HDC 4-H Royalty. Tickets are $12 for ages 11 through adult and $9 for those 6 to 10 years old. Youths 5 and under are free.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Sentenced on Drug Related Charges

A 37-year-old Sheridan woman was recently sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan on two drug related charges. District Court Judge William Edelman accepted the terms of the plea agreement reached with the state, and sentenced Lindsay Aman to 2 to 4 years in prison for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation. For the charge of misdemeanor endangering children, Aman was sentenced to one-year in jail, suspended in favor of one-year supervised probation. The sentences will run concurrent to one another.
SHERIDAN, WY
KEVN

Marine from Wyoming killed in Osprey crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seth Rasmuson, a Marine from Buffalo, Wyo., was killed in a military aircraft crash Wednesday in California. Four other Marines were also killed when the Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft crashed during a training mission about 150 miles east of San Diego. The Osprey is part of...
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Sentenced for Felony Drug Possession

A Sheridan man charged with felony drug possession was sentenced Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. District Court Judge William Edelman accepted the terms of the plea agreement that was reached between the defendant and the state and sentenced Scott Ragsdale to 2 to 4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation for the charge of felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Ragsdale was given five days of credit for time served. The possession charge was prosecuted as a felony because Ragsdale has at least three prior drug possession convictions on his record. Judge Edelman also ordered Ragsdale to pay $565 in various court costs and fees.
county17.com

U.S. average gas prices average $5.01 per gallon, setting record

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The U.S. average gas price jumped 15.7 cents from last week, up to $5.01 per gallon today, setting a record, GasBuddy reported. The tech company compiled more than 11 million individual price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations in the country, according to its Monday report.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wyoming Innovation Center will celebrate grand opening Tuesday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Innovation Center, which will explore options for using the region’s natural resources to grow and sustain jobs, will have a grand opening Tuesday, June 14. The grand opening at the 10-acre center, which is at 10 Innovation Drive in Gillette, will feature a...
GILLETTE, WY
tsln.com

Full House Elite Stock Horse Sale

Location: Weston County Fairgrounds, Newcastle, WY. 44 Ranch and Arena Horses – $22,000. What an excellent crowd and excellent set of horses for the 13th Annual Full House Stock Horse sale held in Newcastle, Wyoming, on May 28. Horses that will work and excel in all aspects of the arena and ranching ridden by some of the top horse people in the region were offered at this prestigious sale. Craig Deveraux and family pulled out all the stops to put on a first class sale.
NEWCASTLE, WY
newscenter1.tv

Storm Damage: Philip, other communities hit hard by storms Saturday evening

PHILIP, S.D. – Severe weather crossed sections of the Black Hills Region late Saturday afternoon and evening, leaving a trail of damage starting from Butte County and the Black Hills stretching through the central portions of South Dakota. Damage reports ranged from hail reports up to 4″ in diameter...
PHILIP, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 15:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern Wyoming. Target Area: Campbell; Crook The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming Northern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 341 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rockypoint, or 41 miles south of Broadus, moving east at 45 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR ROCKYPOINT. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lightning Flat around 345 PM MDT. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy