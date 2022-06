The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tuscaloosa Police Department are investigating a burglary that took place at a local credit union. According to a TPD spokesperson, employees of the Tuscaloosa County Credit Union on Seventh Street called TPD shortly after 7:15 a.m. Monday morning after discovering the building had been broken into. It is believed the break-in took place sometime over the weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO