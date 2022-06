Phoenix Community Farm (PCF) was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Hemlock Semiconductor Donor-Advised Fund at Midland Area Community Foundation on April 8. This grant has allowed PCF to purchase the necessary equipment and supplies to generate a stream of revenue that will be put back into the organization. This includes starting the sales of cut flowers, perennial plants, annual flower seed/bulbs, pumpkins and produce. The funds will jumpstart these plans by covering the startup costs.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO