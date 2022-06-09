Man sentenced to 10 years for breaking into Rockford woman’s home and attacking her

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jason Randolph, 46, will spend the next ten years in prison after a jury convicted him of home invasion and domestic battery.

In 2019, Randolph forced his way into a woman’s home, tied her up, and beat her. The victim was able to call for help using her smart watch.

He was found guilty of the crime in June 2020.

If you are a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for resources.

