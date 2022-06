TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are investigating the drowning of an 18-year-old in Alabama's Logan Martin Lake Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the cliffs just south of the Stemley Bridge. The teen's body was recovered around 5:40 p.m. near that location.

LOGAN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO