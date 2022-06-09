ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump name dropped from White Plains condo complex

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Residents in White Plains are cutting ties with the Trump name.

The Trump Tower City Center will now be called the Tower at City Place.

"We had about 150 names and narrowed it down to the top five and then we did a SurveyMonkey, the Tower at City Place came up as No. 1," says Brian Price, a board member of the rebranding committee for the 35-story condo complex.

The Jan. 6 Capitol riot provoked talks of a name change, even though residents say the process to decipher for the change wasn't necessarily political in the end.

"People want to live their life without being associated as a Democrat, a Republican or whatever...this is your home," says Price.

A couple of other Westchester County buildings have dropped the Trump name as well, including Trump Plaza in New Rochelle and Trump Park Residence in Yorktown.

