ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Daily chores and other light physical activity lower risk of stroke: Study

By Cassidy Morrison
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTSIR_0g602Bef00


P eople who engage in light- to moderate-intensity exercise every day have a lower risk of experiencing a stroke than people who lead mostly sedentary lifestyles, a recent study found.

Roughly 7,600 people with an average age of about 63 were outfitted with accelerometers, sensitive motion detectors that precisely record physical activity, for a recent study published last week in the online database JAMA Network Open.

COVID TESTING TO TAKE BACK SEAT AS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION RATIONS FUNDS

San Diego State University researchers found that people who engage in light to moderate physical activity for about 25 minutes every day have a far lower risk of stroke than those who maintain a sedentary lifestyle.

“Light-intensity physical activity can include vacuuming, sweeping the floor, washing the car, leisure strolling, stretching, or playing catch,” said Steven Hooker, dean of SDSU’s College of Health and Human Services and lead researcher of the cohort study.

The study found that people who remained inactive for about 13 hours a day had a 44% increased risk for stroke.

“We observed that both physical activity and being sedentary independently impacted stroke risk,” Hooker said. “Our research demonstrates that strategies for stroke prevention should focus on both.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people exercise for about 150 minutes each week in order to preserve their health. Stroke, a severe neurological condition that occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked, is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. About 795,000 people in the U.S. have strokes annually , and of these incidents, about 137,000 people die. It is also treatable and preventable through healthy lifestyle choices such as exercising regularly, abstaining from tobacco, limiting alcohol intake, and controlling blood pressure.

“For overall heart and brain health, move more within your capacity, and sit less,” Hooker said.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

'Forever chemicals' linked to hypertension in middle-aged women

Middle-aged women with higher blood concentrations of common synthetic chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also called "forever chemicals" and found in water, soil, air and food, were at greater risk of developing high blood pressure, compared to their peers who had lower levels of these substances, according to new research published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MedicalXpress

Study shows people 'right size' portions of high-calorie foods

New research has revealed that humans moderate the size of energy-rich meals they eat, suggesting people are smarter eaters than previously thought. The findings, led by the University of Bristol, revisit the long-held belief that humans are insensitive to the energy content of the foods they consume and are therefore prone to eating the same amount of food (in weight) regardless of whether it is energy-rich or energy-poor.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Stressful events can take big toll on those struggling most with death of spouse

Widowed individuals experiencing intense grief after the loss of their spouse experience a significant increase in body inflammation following other stressful events, according to new research from Rice University. It's a concerning finding for the research team, since body inflammation is linked to a host of health problems, including serious...
RELATIONSHIPS
scitechdaily.com

Above Average Blood Sugar Can Put You at Risk of a Heart Attack

Adults between the age of 18 and 44 with prediabetes were more likely to be hospitalized due to a heart attack than those without prediabetes. A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is substantially decreased or blocked. This blockage in the heart arteries is generally caused by an accumulation of fat, cholesterol, and other substances.
RESTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Stroke Prevention#Physical Activity#Chores#The Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
WashingtonExaminer

After House passes sweeping gun legislation, would it consider a more modest Senate deal?

Last week, the House passed a raft of legislation that would raise the required purchasing age for semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21 and ban high-capacity magazines and bump stocks for civilian use, alongside other restrictions. Proponents said the measure would reduce gun violence, while opponents said Congress should harden school security and improve mental health resources rather than limit gun rights for law-abiding citizens.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
211K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy