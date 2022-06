All’s quiet on this Monday afternoon, but that’s going to change dramatically this evening. A batch of storms (not the big batch you currently see on the Local4Casters weather app if you are reading this Monday afternoon) will develop in Wisconsin and then race southeastward across lower Michigan. The high-resolution computer models are doing a terrible job handling the details (and we need those details), but from what I’ve been able to glean is that we’ll see one or two batches of storms this evening, and either – or both – could be severe.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO