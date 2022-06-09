ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Small Pharma, Cybin Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 12.55% at $0.13. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 3.68% at $0.81. Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed up...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $211M Of 2 Stocks

US stock futures traded lower this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

ResMed Strengthens Its Out-Of-Hospital Software Solutions Position With Latest Acquisition - Read How

ResMed Inc RMD has agreed to acquire privately-held MEDIFOX DAN, a Germany-based provider of out-of-hospital software solutions, from Hg, a software and services investor. MEDIFOX DAN's clinical, financial, and operational solutions are similar to ResMed's U.S. SaaS brands, MatrixCare and Brightree. MEDIFOX DAN's German customer base is complementary to the...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Recap: Sio Gene Therapies Q4 Earnings

Sio Gene Therapies SIOX reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sio Gene Therapies beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $0.00 from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sciences#Compass#Dmttf#Seelos Therapeutics#Field Trip Health Ftrp#Cybin Cybn#Allied Alid#Revive Therapeutics#Cmps#Gh Research Ghrs
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In Intuit 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Intuit INTU has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.88%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion. Buying $1000 In INTU: If an investor had bought $1000 of INTU stock 5 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Plugin & Inclusive Growth Chain: Leveraging Smart Contracts to Check Air Pollution in Real-Time

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Plugin and Inclusive Growth Chain have joined hands collectively to make technological implications, on a much-wished answer for today`s real-international problems. Climate change and upside flip within the international surroundings is the factor to be targeted on at present. Air pollutants are one such trouble within the surroundings, and the consensus beneath may be a step similarly to control the stumbling block.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Rockley Shares Gain Following Inclusion Into Russell 3000 Index

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY looks to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index after the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective June 27. Chair and CEO Dr. Andrew Rickman said, "The inclusion in the index not only enhances our visibility within the broader market, but it also raises our profile in the wearables market, where we continue to make great strides in commercializing our biosensing platform, which we believe will profoundly change healthcare by providing a holistic view of a person's health."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Coda Octopus Group Q2 Earnings

Coda Octopus Group CODA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coda Octopus Group missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.08. Revenue was down $393.00 thousand from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Australia's ResApp Takeover Bid Undervalued - Read What Pfizer Did

Following an independent expert report suggesting that Australia-based ResApp Health Limited's current share price was undervalued, Pfizer Inc PFE bolstered its takeover bid. According to a Market Herald report, Pfizer will now offer 20.7 cents/share for ResApp if it can repeat the success of its cough-based COVID-19 detection test as per its pilot study in March.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Motorcar Parts of America: Q4 Earnings Insights

Motorcar Parts of America MPAA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Motorcar Parts of America missed estimated earnings by 46.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was down $4.21...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $15M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones dropped around 875 points on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Prometheus Launches Social Network, Digital Fund Market To 'Discover, Research, And Follow'

Prometheus Alternative Investments announced the launch of a new social network and digital fund marketplace. Context: Prometheus allows investors access to quality insights and a chance to learn right from professionals. Additionally, the firm’s desktop and mobile marketplace allows accredited investors, family offices, and wealth advisors improved access to the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Buying

The Nasdaq Composite dropped by more than 500 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Seng Fong Holdings Berhad Launches Prospectus for Main Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Seng Fong Holdings Berhad, a rubber processor producing and trading Standard Malaysia Rubber and premium grade block rubber. Block rubbers produced are sold directly to end-user customers and international rubber traders, majority of which are tyre manufacturers. Seng Fong is enroute to a listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad and is pleased to announce the launch of the Company's prospectus for the initial public offering (IPO).
MARKETS
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US stock futures traded higher this morning on Tuesday after recording sharp losses in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Fyllo To Acquire NineSixteen Aiming To Transform The Dispensary Retail Experience

Cannabis compliance technology platform Fyllo will buy NineSixteen, an interactive retail display network that delivers high-impact digital experiences in physical retail locations. Fyllo confirmed Tuesday the signing of a purchase agreement, saying that NineSixsteen will advance its widely-used retail offering, which was designed to create stronger connections with today’s most...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
50K+
Followers
140K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy