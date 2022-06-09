ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Falls Man Charged In Weekend Killing

WGRZ TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say 20-year-old Gabriel Moyer shot and...

www.wgrz.com

2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police: 23-year-old killed in Navel Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. Detectives say a 23-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while outside a small gathering on the first block of Navel Avenue. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 11:30 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

23-year-old killed in Navel Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting on Navel Avenue late Sunday night, Buffalo police said. Police said the man was shot multiple times while outside at a small gathering around 11:30 p.m. The man was taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle and later pronounced dead. His name […]
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Depew Man Accused of Kidnapping Honeoye Falls Ex-Girlfriend

A Buffalo-area man is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from her Honeoye Falls home. Deputies say 38-year-old Bradley Luper of Depew forced the woman into his truck at gunpoint. Luper allegedly held the gun in front of her face, then fired a shot out of the open passenger-side window. The...
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
Amherst, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Amherst, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police: Man killed mom's boyfriend

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing his mother's boyfriend last summer. Kelvin Harris Jr., 34, was found shot just before 1 a.m. on July 14 at his home on Karnes Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Rochester Police say Darrell...
ROCHESTER, NY
#Violent Crime
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating overnight shooting near Genesee Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred near the intersection of Genesee Street and Erb Street. Detectives said a 32-year-old man was shot just before 3:45 a.m. He’s reportedly been listed in stable condition at ECMC. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the […]
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Police Investigating the 31st Homicide This Year In Rochester

Rochester police are investigating the city's 31st homicide this year. A 17-year-old was shot and killed as he was riding his bike at the Harriet Tubman Estates complex in the Upper Falls neighborhood. Police believe the teen was the intended target. Several kids were playing basketball nearby, but they weren't...
ROCHESTER, NY
WIVB

Male found dead underneath Kensington Expressway overpass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male was found dead Saturday afternoon underneath a Buffalo bridge. Buffalo Police officers found the person around 2 p.m. underneath the Kensington Expressway overpass at Michigan Avenue and Cherry Street. The cause of death is not yet known, according to BPD. An autopsy is...
BUFFALO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Niagara Falls man arrested in Town of Athens

ATHENS – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office Sunday arrested a Niagara Falls man in the Town of Athens on weapons, drugs and parole charges. Sheriff’s deputies were assigned the welfare of a person in Athens. When officers attempted to make a positive identification on the man, he...
ATHENS, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Shot Overnight on the City's Northside.

Rochester police are investigating a shooting overnight on the city's northside. Someone opened fire at a 29-year-old man sitting in a car parked on Leo Street, between Remington Street and Joseph Avenue. Several rounds hit the car, and the man was wounded. The man is recovering at Rochester General, and...
ROCHESTER, NY

