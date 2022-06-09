Falls Man Charged In Weekend Killing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday night. Detectives say a 23-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times while outside a small gathering on the first block of Navel Avenue. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 11:30 p.m.
A Buffalo-area man is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from her Honeoye Falls home. Deputies say 38-year-old Bradley Luper of Depew forced the woman into his truck at gunpoint. Luper allegedly held the gun in front of her face, then fired a shot out of the open passenger-side window. The...
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing his mother's boyfriend last summer. Kelvin Harris Jr., 34, was found shot just before 1 a.m. on July 14 at his home on Karnes Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Rochester Police say Darrell...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Investigators have identified the man charged with manslaughter in the death of an Amherst woman. Kirk Bielanin, 53, faced arraignment in Amherst Town Court June 3 on one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. The charges are connected...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred near the intersection of Genesee Street and Erb Street. Detectives said a 32-year-old man was shot just before 3:45 a.m. He’s reportedly been listed in stable condition at ECMC. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the […]
EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — A Clarence baseball coach has pleaded guilty to stealing money from the team account. On Monday, 40-year-old Peter Pavlovich of East Amherst pleaded guilty to one count of attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree (class “A” misdemeanor). Pavlovich admitted to stealing approximately...
Rochester police are investigating the city's 31st homicide this year. A 17-year-old was shot and killed as he was riding his bike at the Harriet Tubman Estates complex in the Upper Falls neighborhood. Police believe the teen was the intended target. Several kids were playing basketball nearby, but they weren't...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male was found dead Saturday afternoon underneath a Buffalo bridge. Buffalo Police officers found the person around 2 p.m. underneath the Kensington Expressway overpass at Michigan Avenue and Cherry Street. The cause of death is not yet known, according to BPD. An autopsy is...
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police say they've made an arrest in a fatal shooting from over the weekend. Keith Agee, 26, of Niagara Falls was shot late Saturday night in the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue and died at ECMC the next day. Gabriel Moyer, 20, also...
ATHENS – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office Sunday arrested a Niagara Falls man in the Town of Athens on weapons, drugs and parole charges. Sheriff’s deputies were assigned the welfare of a person in Athens. When officers attempted to make a positive identification on the man, he...
Rochester police are investigating a shooting overnight on the city's northside. Someone opened fire at a 29-year-old man sitting in a car parked on Leo Street, between Remington Street and Joseph Avenue. Several rounds hit the car, and the man was wounded. The man is recovering at Rochester General, and...
