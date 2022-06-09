Falls Man Charged In Weekend Killing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred near the intersection of Genesee Street and Erb Street. Detectives said a 32-year-old man was shot just before 3:45 a.m. He’s reportedly been listed in stable condition at ECMC. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO