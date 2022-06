In May 2022, thousands of protesters marched down Tremont Street in Boston during a pro-abortion rights rally near the Massachusetts Statehouse. Within the next few weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that made it a constitutional right to have an abortion. If so, it will be up to each state to determine whether abortion is legal. Even as Connecticut and Massachusetts have abortion rights baked into state law, the region will experience the ripple effects of this huge change.

