ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Chubb Stock In The Last 20 Years

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chubb CB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.03%. Currently, Chubb...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

Infosys INFY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.62%. Currently, Infosys has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion. Buying $100 In INFY: If an investor had bought $100 of INFY stock 10 years ago, it...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Investor#Chubb Cb#Performance Over
Benzinga

Looking At FedEx's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on FedEx FDX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
50K+
Followers
140K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy