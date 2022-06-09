ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

Trader Joe's workers file to form chain's first union

By Kate Gibson
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearning that Trader Joe's scaled back retirement benefits for its U.S. workforce of 50,000 was the last straw for a group of employees at one of the chain's stores in Hadley, Massachusetts. Those workers have now filed for a union election that, if successful, would make the store the first of...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 5

truth
3d ago

Another union trying to take over another business and drive higher prices or closing and job loss 👎👎👎

Reply
3
Related
FOXBusiness

Judge sides with Home Depot after company prevented employees from wearing Black Lives Matter imagery

A judge ruled Friday that a complaint accusing Home Depot of interfering with workers' rights by not allowing them to wear Black Lives Matter messaging should be tossed out. The US National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel had claimed the company was violating federal law by preventing staff from wearing "Black Lives Matter" imagery on their aprons which administrative law judge Paul Bogas disagreed with, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Strawberries Sold at Walmart, Trader Joe's, and More Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Outbreak

Check your strawberry stash! The United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers For Disease Control are currently investigating a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A that is likely linked to fresh organic strawberries. The berries in question are branded as FreshKampo and HEB, and would have been purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022. They were sold nationwide, as well as in Canada.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Boston

Kohl's in talks to sell department store chain to new owner

Kohl's is negotiating with a potential new owner in a proposed $8 billion deal.The Wall Street Journal reports the Franchise Group Inc. holding company that manages several other retail chains, including The Vitamin Shoppe, wants to buy Kohl's for about $60 a share.Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States, with more than 1,100 stores and 100,000 employees around the country. There are 25 Kohl's stores in Massachusetts, and 11 in New Hampshire. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors to either improve the company's performance and its stock price or sell the company outright, as the chain has faced tough competition from Amazon and big box stores like Walmart and Target. The sale would be subject to approval by both companies' board of directors.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Society
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Labor Relations#Unionization#First Union#Cbs Moneywatch#The Trader Joe
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

$2,500 stimulus payments available to help some Americans pay rent

The stimulus checks keep flowing — sort of. In the absence of any more such handouts from the federal government, states and cities have taken a piecemeal, ad hoc approach to try and keep all this going on a local level. It’s why, for example, Californians might be getting money to offset high gas prices soon. And why Biden himself wants to pivot from stimulus checks to a different kind of stimulus (student loan debt relief). Meanwhile, Hawaii has a stimulus-style program of its own, to help people with soaring rent payments.
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

CBS News

481K+
Followers
56K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy