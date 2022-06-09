Sylvania installs new electric vehicle charging station

With the installation of a new charging station for electric vehicles, Sylvania officials are hopeful that it will not only serve local residents but also bring people to the city.

“More and more electric vehicles are hitting the market,” said Kevin Aller, Sylvania public service director. “We want to be able to service those people that have it.”

Located in the city’s municipal building parking lot at 6635 Maplewood Ave., behind the Sylvania Police Department, the new charging station has been operating for a couple of weeks, Mr. Aller said. A grand opening is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, but officials wanted to do a soft opening to ensure that the station works properly.

There are two charging ports available.

The city applied for an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency grant last year to cover the cost of the station, and Mr. Aller said it was fully installed earlier this year. The total cost of the project was approximately $13,600, and the grant covered about $11,000.

Choosing to locate the station in the municipal parking lot was based on a few factors, Mr. Aller said. First, the lot’s proximity to downtown — officials believe someone could hook their vehicle up to the station and then go shopping or grab something to eat or drink while it’s charging — and second, the lot’s pre-existing electrical features, which allowed for an easy installation.

Additionally, locating it on city property allowed officials to avoid having to set up an agreement with a private entity, he said.

Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough said the new charging station is a slow station and could take a few hours to charge up a vehicle. But it can charge hybrid vehicles fairly quickly, and the city is looking into applying for grant money to install a larger and faster station in the future.

“This is a real good start,” he said.

Mr. Stough made the point that when gas-powered vehicles starting becoming the standard, gas stations weren’t as common as they are today. In order to support electric vehicles and those who use them, the infrastructure needs to be established.

“I think these EV charging stations are very important,” he said. “I’m glad we’re part of the solution here in Sylvania.”

The city’s new station can provide about 100 miles of travel to a vehicle after charging for three to four hours, Mr. Aller said. The fast charging stations the city is interested in can provide the same after about 30 minutes of charging.

And while the new station only cost $13,600 in total, the larger and faster stations cost approximately $350,000, he said. The application for more grant money would likely be submitted in the fall or winter, and if successful could lead to construction on a new station in 2023.

“We’re talking with vendors and with Toledo Edison to make sure we’re ready to go here,” Mr. Aller said. “It’s going to keep growing, and we’ll kind of grow with it.”