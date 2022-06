FLINT, Mich. - A Flint native is resuming his bike ride to Washington, D.C. with the hope of bringing attention to environmental and social concerns. Ron Dudley, who moved to nearby Oakland County, was motivated by his hometown’s water crisis. He began his ride from Flint to the nation’s capital in 2016. That ride would be slowed and put on hold due to unexpected twists and turns.

FLINT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO